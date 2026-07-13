Requests to rezone properties in New Bern

City of New Bern Planning and Zoning Board to review rezoning requests and make recommendations to the city council.
The Planning and Zoning Board will review four requests to rezoning property on July 16, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. in the second-floor courtroom at City Hall in New Bern, NC. The P & Z Board will make recommendations to the New Bern Board of Aldermen on whether the properties should be rezoned.
The board will consider the following applications, according to information in the meeting packet.
Ellington Street
Iota Sigma Zeta applied to rezone 0.34 acres (Craven County Parcel ID: 8-018-088) at 201 Ellington Street from Residential RS to Commercial 5. Jan Puchalski owns the property.
North of Craeberne Forest and Arcadia Village
BPNC, LLC applied to rezone two parcels on 98.2 acres (CC PID: 8-210-044 and 8-210-23001) from Agricultural 5F to Commercial 3. The property is located near the Arcadia Village and Craeberne Forest communities off the future NC Hwy 43 extension.
Editor’s note: Before the New Bern Board of Aldermen voted to annex the property into the city, the owner was asked if he would consider allowing a fire station to be built on the property and he said he would be open to having a conversation. The BOA talked about a potential fire station near Craeberne Forest during the Nov. 12, 2025 BOA work session on general obligation bonds (image below).
A potential fire station was also noted on the proposed general plan for the Craeberne Crossing development, which is adjacent to the two properties that are proposed to be rezoned.
Pollock Street
The city applied to rezone 0.119 acres (CC PID: 8-008-218) at 922 Pollock Street from Commercial 5A to Commercial 4. Habitat for Humanity of Craven County NC owns the property.
Editor’s note: The city of New Bern committed to allocating the former Days Inn property at 925 Broad Street (approx. 2.3 acres valued at $2 million) to the Housing Authority of the City of New Bern, according to a letter to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development dated March 4, 2026. New Bern agreed to provide about $5 million for streets, water and sewer infrastructure projects in the redevelopment zone, according to City Manager Foster Hughes. “We’re looking at leveraging $15 million in projects over the next 8-10 years, plus the additional amount for the road, water and sewer infrastructure to be a total of approximately $20 million for the project,” he said, as reported here.
The housing authority also committed over $20 million of FEMA funds (which they hadn’t received yet) “for residential construction at the former Days Inn vacant site.”
The Housing Authority presented signage at “neighborhood meeting” for the Choice Neighborhood Implementation Plan, that showed the Wood Shop property, at 919 Broad Street, as Habitat for Humanity property in September 2025 (image below).
Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
City of New Bern applied to rezone 7.98 acres (CC PID: 8-206-001, 8-206-3001, and 8-206-3002) located near the intersection of Trent Creek Road and M L King Jr. Boulevard from Commercial 3 and Residential 15 to Commercial 3. Ward Testamentary Trust – William F Jr. ET AL (William F. Ward III) owns the properties.
South Glenburnie Road
The city applied to rezone 2.79 acres (CC PID: 8-208-060) at 1822 S. Glenburnie Road from Commercial 4 and Residential 6 to Commercial 4. Tyson & Hines Investments, LLC, owns the property.
Related news
The New Bern Board of Aldermen will meet Tuesday, July 13 at 6 p.m. in the second-floor courtroom at City Hall in New Bern, NC. Meeting agendas, packets and minutes can be found here. Most meeting videos are available City 3 TV, the city’s Facebook page and the city’s YouTube channel.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.