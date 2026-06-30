Region faces risk of dangerous heat by this weekend

The National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City, NC warned of “dangerous heat by this weekend” during a briefing on June 29, 2026.
On Tuesday, the NWS announced a hazardous weather outlook for Martin-Pitt-Washington-Tyrrell-Mainland Dare-Greene-Beaufort-Mainland Hyde-Duplin-Lenoir-Jones-Pamlico-Northern Craven-Southern Craven and Inland Onslow on Wednesday through Monday includes “hot temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 combined with high humidity will make the feels like temperature in the 105 to 110 degree range this weekend into early next week. Little relief at night is expected with lows well into the 70s,” according to their website.
The NWS Newport/Morehead City advised, “Heat can escalate quickly.”
– “Warm temperatures can quickly become dangerous. Heat is one of the most deadly weather hazards – don’t underestimate it.
– Never leave people or pets alone in a closed car.
– Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.
– Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.
– Spend time in air conditioning and in the shade.”
Visit weather.gov for more information.