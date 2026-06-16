On the agenda: New Bern Board of Aldermen retreat – June 16, 2026

Topics on Tuesday’s city council meeting agenda include water quality, public safety, municipal bonds, utilities, and more.
The New Bern Board of Aldermen will meet on June 16, 2026, at 9 a.m. in the Stanley A. White Recreation Center at 601 Third Ave., New Bern, NC.
The board of aldermen will consider adopting ordinance amendments for the Multi-Year Grants Fund, 2019 Electric Improvements Project Fund, 212 Kale Road Project Fund, Entitlement Cities CDBG Grant Fund, Drainage Improvements Project Fund, and the Hurricane Florence Fund, according to the meeting agenda and packet here.
They will also consider adopting the final budget ordinance for FY 2026 and receive updates on public safety, general obligation bonds, department projects, economic development, and the electric ad hoc committee.
The agenda says they will discuss revenue bonds for enterprise funds (like electric and water/sewer); city boards and commissions, strategic plan, and proposed ordinance updates.
Video recordings of meetings can be found on City 3 TV or on the city’s Facebook page and/or YouTube channel.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.