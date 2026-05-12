On the agenda: New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting – May 12, 2026

City council will take on 44 agenda items at City Hall tonight.
The New Bern Board of Aldermen will meet on May 12, 2026, at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 300 Pollock St., New Bern, NC. Here’s what’s on the agenda:
Requests and Petitions of Citizens
Citizens can share their thoughts for 4 minutes at the beginning of the meeting and 4 minutes at the end of the meeting, according to the meeting packet.
Background:
During their first meeting as newly elected aldermen in January, Mayor Jeffrey Odham (of Ward 6) asked aldermen Trey Ferguson (Ward 1), Sharon Bryant (Ward 2), “Bobby” Aster (Ward 3), Lainy White (Ward 4), Barbara Best (Ward 5) and Dana Outlaw (Ward 6) to let him limit citizen input to items that are related to agenda at the beginning of the meeting, which would mean other citizens may have to wait a few hours before they can make an announcement or address their elected representatives. After a lengthy discussion, the city attorney said a draft policy would be presented to the board for review and approval in April, which didn’t happen. It appears the board has two conflicting policies on public comment – one noted in the packet and the other is outlined in the aldermen’s Rules of Procedure.
Consent agenda
The Board of Aldermen will consider approving the consent agenda that includes: calling for a public hearing on June 9 for: the annexation and initial zoning of parcel ID: 7-037-017 and 7-034-025 along US Hwy 70E, the rezoning of 1100 Pine Tree Drive from R-10A Residential to C-5 Commercial, a text amendment to “add animal service uses related to boarding and dog training and to remove kenneling use;” recombing Quit Claim Deed for city-owned property at 210 and 212 Kale Road; initiating an upset bid for 703 West B St., 1407 Lincoln St., PID 8-013-178 on I Street, PID 8-013-178-B on I Street, PID 8-037-046 on Moore Avenue and 1503 Garden St.; approving the sale of 1427 Lincoln St., 927 Sampson St., 1013 Bloomfield St., and 1017 Bloomfield St; and recognizing Harrier Sundown Week; and approving the April 28 minutes.
Regular Agenda
The regular agenda includes:
-Continuing to hold the public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan. Proposed projects and expenditures “include $48,063 for administration, $127,251 for reconstruction of streets and sidewalks in low-to-moderate income locations, $40,000 for roof replacements, and $25,000 for utility assistance,” per the meeting packet.
-Holding a public hearing and annexing parcel ID: 7-037-017 and 7-034-025 at 4095 US 70 Hwy.
-Approving a water and sewer use agreement for the above-mentioned parcels on US 70 for commercial development. It’s anticipated that the average daily water and sewer demand is 5,150 gallons and “service can be provided with a minor extension that will be installed by the developer.”
-Approving adding a streetlight at 1800 Peppercorn Ct. at an estimated cost of $4,373 plus a monthly $28 utility charge for service.
-Approving a streetlight at the intersection of Pinehurst Drive and Carmel Lane at an estimated cost of $4,373 plus a monthly $28 for service.
-Renaming E Street as Leroy Way Jr. Avenue.
-Accepting ownership and maintenance of certain streets in Blue Water Rise.
-Adding accepted streets in Blue Water Rise to the list of stop intersections.
-Establish speed limits for the streets in BWR.
-Remove the Electric Services Board that hasn’t been active since 2012.
-Adopting an ordinance that restates the Schedule of System Development and Connection Fees for Water and Sewer Customers.
-Changing the Waterways ordinance “to address the mooring and operation of commercial and working vessels at city-owned launching ramps and docking facilities.”
-Approving changes to the Classification Pay Plan to include a 2% cost-of-living- adjustment and new position titles.
-Amending the Schedule of Fees and Charges including a 5-cent increase in residential refuse service per month; an increase in the cost of renting the Union Point Gazebo and charges to rent James Reed Lane and the horseshoe area at Union Point Park; personal fitness training fees; and among other things.
-Adopting a Budget Ordinance for Fiscal Year 2026-2027 that includes a 3-cent increase in the ad valorem tax rate from $0.3900 per $100 of valuation to $0.4100 per $100 of valuation.
-Approving a declaration of intent that includes $2,785,639 to purchase vehicles, equipment, and building improvements from the General Fund and $280,000 from the Solid Waste Fund.
-Amending the Multi-Year Grants Fund to recognize a $6,500 grant from the NC Amateur Sports Youth Sports Grant Fund.
The rest of the agenda items can be found here.
Meeting videos can be found on City 3 TV or on the city’s Facebook page and/or YouTube channel.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.