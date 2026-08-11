On the agenda: New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting — Aug. 11, 2026

Several topics are on New Bern’s city council meeting agenda including public comment periods, municipal bonds, taxes, grants, temporary street closures, accepting ownership and maintenance of streets, and more on Tuesday.
The New Bern Board of Aldermen will receive requests and petitions of citizens and market feasibility report; consider setting public hearings to rezone property on Pollock Street, Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, South Glenburnie Road, and request rulemaking on navigable waters at rock quarry adjacent to Brices Creek; consider temporary street closures, grants for law enforcement liaison and overtime, ownership and maintenance of street(s) in Belle Oaks, Bayberry Park, general obligation bond stormwater projects, sale and issuance of GO bonds, Roadway Improvement Project Fund, accepting the tax collector’s annual settlement for tax year 2025; make appointments; and more on Aug. 10, 2026 at 6 p.m. in the second-floor courtroom at City Hall in New Bern, NC.
The full meeting agenda and packet can be found here.
Meeting videos are usually uploaded to City 3 TV, city’s Facebook page and/or YouTube channel.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.