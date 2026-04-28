On the agenda: New Bern Board of Aldermen — April 28, 2026

The New Bern Board of Aldermen will consider several agenda items tonight.
Public hearing on the city budget, sale of city-owned properties, street closures, rezoning, New Bern 101, presentation on alcohol sales during downtown events, Historic Preservation Commission guidelines and standards, funding for a feasibility study for developers, strategic planning, execution of a release and termination of a sewer easement, CLG grant application, Internal Control Policy, Procurement Policy for expenditures of Federal Financial Assistance, Conflict of Interest Policy for Federal and State Grant Awards and Subawards, adoption of a budget ordinance amendment, and more on Tuesday night’s city council meeting agenda.
The meeting will be held on April 28, 2026, at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC.
Meeting agendas and packets can be found here, and videos are available City 3 TV, the city’s Facebook page and the city’s YouTube channel.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.