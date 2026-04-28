On the agenda: New Bern Board of Aldermen — April 28, 2026

City Hall Courtroom in New Bern, NC (Photo by Wendy Card)
City Hall Courtroom in New Bern, NC (Photo by Wendy Card)

The New Bern Board of Aldermen will consider several agenda items tonight.

Public hearing on the city budget, sale of city-owned properties, street closures, rezoning, New Bern 101, presentation on alcohol sales during downtown events, Historic Preservation Commission guidelines and standards, funding for a feasibility study for developers, strategic planning, execution of a release and termination of a sewer easement, CLG grant application, Internal Control Policy, Procurement Policy for expenditures of Federal Financial Assistance, Conflict of Interest Policy for Federal and State Grant Awards and Subawards, adoption of a budget ordinance amendment, and more on Tuesday night’s city council meeting agenda.

The meeting will be held on April 28, 2026, at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC.

Meeting agendas and packets can be found here, and videos are available City 3 TV, the city’s Facebook page and the city’s YouTube channel.

By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.