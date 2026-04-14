On the agenda: New Bern Board of Aldermen – April 14, 2026

The New Bern Board of Aldermen will consider several items on Tuesday night, including asking the North Carolina General Assembly to extend their time in office from 4 to 5 years; expanding the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s planning boundary; and more.
The Board of Aldermen will receive public input, consider approving MOUs and mutual aid agreements; starting the upset bid process to sell city-owned properties; closing city streets; rezoning property; voting to extend time in office from 4 to 5 years; expanding the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s planning boundary; changing the Hurricane Florence Fund to purchase a fire truck; and more on April 14, 2026, at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC.
Requests and Petition of Citizens
The public will have an opportunity to share their thoughts.
Consent agenda
Consent agenda items are bundled into one item and voted on without discussion unless the aldermen decide to move items to the regular agenda to allow for discussion. The consent agenda includes considering setting a public hearing on April 28, 2026 on the proposed FY2026-2027 budget; initiating the upset bid process for three properties; selling five city-owned properties; updating memorandum of understandings with the US Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration and Greenville Fire/Rescue; closings streets for events; and approving minutes.
Regular agenda
The Board of Aldermen will consider:
-Holding a public hearing and rezoning several properties on Neuse Boulevard from C-3 Commercial and R-15 Residential to C-3 Commercial; rezoning part of a property near South Glenburnie Road from I-1 Industrial to C-3 Commercial. The city’s zoning map can be found here.
-Holding a public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan.
-Discussing changes to Chapter 82 – Vehicles for Hire.
Background: During the January 7 retreat, the city attorney suggested reinstating the ordinance with changes that include removing taxis and limos and adding provisions for horse-drawn vehicles, pedicabs and commercial pedal vehicles for hire (Trolly Pub, Pedal Trolly, etc.) as well as other changes.
-Approving a MOU for the Expansion of the Metropolitan Planning Organization’s Planning Boundary.
Background: On Feb. 10, the newly elected board was told that the New Bern MPO’s Transportation Advisory Committee suggested including the towns of Dover, Vanceboro and Cove City, and the city of Havelock in the MPO’s planning boundary. The current boundary includes areas of unincorporated Craven County, the towns of Bridgeton, River Bend, Trent Woods and the city of New Bern. Mayor Odham resigned from the committee sometime in December and Alderman Ferguson was appointed as the primary member and Alderman Bryant was appointed as the secondary member on Feb. 10 and Ferguson resigned sometime after that due to a professional conflict. A planning meeting for “stakeholders” was scheduled for Feb. 19. The Board of Aldermen will consider a proposed MOU on April 14.
-Approving a MOU with CarolinaEast Health System – Company Police Department for BeOnSystem Communications.
-Approving a Mutual Assistance Agreement and MOU with the NC Narcotics Enforcement Task Force.
-Requesting a local bill and approval of a Charter Change for New Bern Elections.
Background: The board voted to move forward with a plan to ask the NCGA to extend their time in office from four to five years to “save money,” as reported here.
-Authorizing the submission of a 2026 PARTF grant application for improvements to Martin Marietta Park.
-Approving an audit contract.
-Demolishing 2814 Oakland Avenue.
-Changing the Multi-Year Grants Fund “to recognize a grant award received by the Police Department from the Juvenile Crime Prevention Councils and adjust multiple Police Department grants to actual expensed amount,” according to a memo in the packet.
-Amending the Hurricane Florence Fund to purchase a fire truck.
-Approving a budget ordinance amendment to cover utility costs, amend the General Fund in the amount of $4,500 for the Firemen’ s Museum and transfer $25,977 from fund balance to the Hurricane Florence Fund for the unfunded balance for a fire truck purchase.
More details and the full agenda can be found in the meeting packet here.
Meeting minutes can be found here, and videos are available City 3 TV, the city’s Facebook page and the city’s YouTube channel.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.