On the agenda: Craven County Board of Education — Jan. 15, 2026

A land use study, public input, code of ethics policy, residence requirements and other items are on Thursday’s Board of Education meeting agenda.
The Craven County Board of Education will meet on Jan. 15, 2026, at 6 p.m. in the Central Services building, 3600 Trent Rd. in New Bern, NC.
On the agenda
– A public input period.
– Receive a report on the Land Use Study from the Institute for Transportation Research and Education (ITRE).
– A request to approve the Human Resource Services Report 7A Addendum.
– Consider approving meeting minutes for Dec. 1, Dec. 10, Dec. 16 and Dec. 18, 2025.
The Board of Education will also consider approving the Consent Agenda which includes out of county/water activity field trips; second read polices for Code of Ethics for School Board Members; Board Member Technology Use; Parental Inspection of and Objection to Instructional Materials; Internet Safety; Graduation Requirements; Domicile or Residence Requirements; Child Abuse and Related Threats to Safety; Organization of Student Transportation Services; and Retirement.
The full agenda and meeting packet can be found here.
Recordings of meeting videos are available here.
Related news
The Board of Education hired Dr. Matthew Cheeseman as the superintendent for Craven County Schools, and he was sworn in Jan. 13, 2026. He will assume the role on Feb. 1.
Last year, Dr. Wendy Miller announced her resignation as superintendent on March 25, 2025, which became effect on May 30, according to a press release. The board hired Richard Stout, Jr. as the interim superintendent and he assumed the role on May 1, as noted here. Craven County Schools announced Dr. Stuart Blount was hired as the interim superintendent, and he was sworn on Dec. 17, and his role became effective on Jan. 1, 2026.
Editor’s note: The article was updated to include information about the new superintendent.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.