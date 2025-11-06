November happenings in New Bern

Looking for something to do in New Bern, NC and surrounding communities?
Here’s a list of upcoming events and things to do.
Veterans
Join the Veterans Employment Base Camp and Organic Garden and Craven NC Works Employment Center on Nov. 7, 2025, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. for the Veterans Standdown at the National Guard Armory on 301 Glenburnie St. New Bern, NC. “The event will primarily benefit homeless veterans in Craven, Pamlico, Jones, Beaufort and Carteret County but is open to veterans of all eras, active-duty personnel, family members and caregivers,” according to a press release.
The Veterans Day Luncheon will be held on Nov. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church.
March for the 22 will be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 from 6 a.m. to noon.
Arts
Monty Pythons Spamalot on Nov. 7, 8 and 9 at the New Bern Civic Theatre, 414 Pollock St.
New Bern Artists Studio Tour on Nov. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Nov. 9 from noon to 3 p.m.
Bag-End performs on Nov. 9 at noon at Riverside UMC
Downtown New Bern Artwalk on Nov. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Dayton Vesper Piano concert on Nov. 16 at noon at First Baptist Church
Outdoor recreation
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities. There’s always fun to be had at the 25 plus parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and the City of New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, and pickleball, to disc golf, and other sports.
Go camping at the New Bern KOA, 1565 B. St. in Bridgeton or Flanners Beach/Neuse River Recreation.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse ride, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
On the water
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Next month
On Dec. 13, Christ Church will hold the 26th Annual Cookie Walk at the 311 Middle St. and the Third Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Market at 320 Pollock St. in New Bern.
Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.