Newly constructed restrooms at Brices Creek Nature Preserve

Two new restrooms and a gravel parking lot have recently been constructed at the County Line Road entrance to Brices Creek Nature Preserve in Craven County, NC.
NewBernNow.com asked the county government when the new park is scheduled to open but have not received a response by press time.
North Carolina Coastal Land Trust transferred the deed for the 172-acre Brices Creek Nature Preserve to the county in December 2023, as reported here.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.