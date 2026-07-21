New interactive polling site map could go live soon in Craven County

Craven County Board of Elections is working with the county’s GIS Department to create a new interactive polling site map for the upcoming election.
Deputy Director of Elections Greg Carroll told Craven County Board of Commissioners — Tim Mason (District 1), Jason Jones (District 2), Etteinne “ET” Mitchell (District 4), Chadwick Howard (District 6), and Denny Bucher (District 7) — he is working with the GIS Department on a new interactive polling site map during their meeting on July 20, 2026, at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern, NC. Beatrice Smith (District 3) and Shevel “Sherry” Hunt (District 5) were absent.
The county’s Elections Director Susan Williams later told NewBernNow.com, “Anyone, registered or not, will put their address and see their correct precinct, jurisdictional information and the correct polling site for their address in Craven County.”
The map will not show voter names or parties. Elections Director Williams said the “map only shows information about voting locations and jurisdictions for the different offices based on the geographical location. A voter still needs to contact our office or look on the voter lookup tool to verify registration and party information.”
We asked if it would be an official source of information for voters’ precinct and voting district information? She said, “No, the Board of Elections voter lookup tools that are directly linked to the State voter registration records are the official source of information.”
Susan Williams said, “the new map our office has is just an additional tool/resource for Craven County voters ONLY. The State maps and lookup tools will still be available as always.”
We asked if the state ordered counties to create an interactive poling site map or was it strictly a local initiative? She replied, “No they did not, nor do they officially approve it. Citizens are always encouraged to continue to verify information with the NCSBE.”
The Craven County Board of Elections plans to go live on their webpage as soon as possible.
Voter tools and forms can be found on the NC State Board of Elections website.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.