New Bern’s City Manager receives pay raise on Tuesday night

The New Bern Board of Aldermen and mayor voted on a motion to raise the city manager’s salary on Tuesday night.
City Manager Foster Hughes’s salary was raised to $208,000 after New Bern’s city council, known locally as the board of aldermen — James “Trey” Ferguson (Ward 1), Sharon Bryant (Ward 2), Robert “Bobby” Aster (Ward 3), Elainia “Lainy” White (Ward 4), Barbara Best (Ward 5), Dana Outlaw (Ward 6) — voted to approve a motion to increase his salary after the board came out of a closed session. Mayor Jeffrey Odham (of Ward 6), also voted for the motion.
The city manager has received bonuses since the 2018-22 board of aldermen — Sabrina Bengel (Ward 1), Robert “Bobby” Aster (Ward 3), Johnnie Ray Kinsey (Ward 4), Barbara Best (Ward 5), Jeffrey Odham (Ward 6) — hired him with a salary of $165,000 a year plus a $500 a month vehicle allowance in August 2021, as reported here. Jameesha Harris (Ward 2) voted against the motion. Mayor Dana Outlaw (of Ward 6) also voted for the motion.
Foster Hughes came to New Bern in 2017 when he was hired as the director of Parks and Recreation, as reported here.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.