Updated: New Bern Sunday School League 8U and 10U All Stars recognized for winning state title

New Bern Sunday School League 8U and 10U All Stars to play in regionals.
The New Bern Sunday School League 8U and 10 All Stars baseball team were recognized for winning the Eastern North Carolina State Championship during the Craven County Board of Commissioners meeting at the Craven County Administration Building in New Bern, NC on July 6, 2026.
Board Chairman Dennis “Denny” Bucher said both teams went undefeated in district and state tournaments. He said, “The 8U team will play in Smyrna Beach Florida on July 8, and the 10U team will play in Statesville, NC on July 14.” The players are from all over Craven County.
After the meeting, Coach Michael Riggs told NewBernNow.com the 10U team won the District Tournament in Cedar Point and won the state championship in Winterville. They will play in the Cal Ripken Southeast Regional Championship in Statesville in Mid-July and hope to make it to the Cal Ripken World Series in August. Learn more about the team here.
Editor’s note: The article was updated to include additional information, including the 8U team wins, after listening to an audio recording of the meeting.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.