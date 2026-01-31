City of New Bern prepares for Winter Storm Gianna, asks residents to do the same, according to a press release.
Winter Storm Gianna is expected to have a significant impact on New Bern, NC, according to city officials.
“Eastern Carolina is under a Winter Storm Warning through Sunday afternoon and an Extreme Cold Warning through early Monday. The State of North Carolina has issued a State of Emergency with the expectation that the storm could disrupt daily life for several days,” the press release said.
New Bern issued a Proclamation of State of Emergency around 2 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2026.
“This storm will bring several inches of snow that will begin overnight tonight and taper off on Sunday. In addition to the snow, 39 mile per hour wind gusts are expected and dangerously cold temperatures with windchills around -2º. Residents and businesses need to prepare now.”
“The most recent snow totals suggest New Bern could see 12” depending on the shifting of snow bands as the storm arrives in eastern North Carolina. Combined with the winds, meteorologists are warning of blowing snow and snow drifts. While the forecast comes into focus, the City is preparing now for extreme conditions and encourages the public to do the same,” the release said.
The press release said:
-Travel could be extremely dangerous or impossible. Deep snow increases the chance you could become stranded. Stay off the roads & adjust travel plans accordingly.
-Winter activities can cause slips & falls, hypothermia & frostbite; severe cardiac events can occur due to over-exertion during shoveling or heavy lifting.
-Take time now to stock your storm survival kit with food, water, medications, cold weather gear & other supplies for you, your family & pets. Bring pets indoors.
-Protect your pipes by wrapping them with pipe insulation, letting at least one faucet drip inside your house, keeping the heat on, and disconnecting outdoor hoses and wrapping spigots with bib protectors. If your pipes freeze, turn off the main water valve to prevent further damage.
-Gusty north/northeast winds could cause tree & utility damage. Report power outages & damage by calling Utility Control at (252)636-4070. You can also report power outages on the city website by visiting www.newbernnc.gov/reportaproblem.
-Check smoke & carbon monoxide detectors on every level of your home to ensure they are working properly.
-Practice space heater safety: place heaters on low, flat surfaces at least 3 feet away from flammable items. Do not leave a space heater running unattended, especially for long periods of time. Unplug it after each use. Keep space heaters out of high traffic areas and don’t plug them into extension cords or power strips.
The release said Public Works crews began spreading a brine solution on city roadways on Thursday and have assembled sand spreaders and salt to treat city bridges.
“Plan to park your car in the driveway or off-street to facilitate efficient snow plowing and to ensure crews can clear roads effectively.”
“Demands for energy on the New Bern electrical system as well as the regional bulk electric system are expected to increase with the prolonged cold temperatures. The Department of Public Utilities recommends that customers consider energy conservation. Keep your thermostat on the lowest comfortable setting, dress in layers, seal gaps around windows and doors, close off rooms you don’t use and close off unused vents, and make sure ceiling fans are running in a clockwise direction to push warm air down into your home. Electric crews will be staged and ready to respond in the event of power outages,” according to the release.
The press release said emergency warming stations and shelters will be open at:
-Stanley A. White Recreation Center, 601 Third Ave., 10 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2026. The shelter is operated by the American Red Cross.
-Religious Community Services, 919 George St. from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
-Highways & Hedges Revival Center, 1601 National Ave., 24 hours a day. Call 980-234-1721 for details.
Any delays or closures of city facilities and cancellations of programs and services will be posted on NewBernNC.gov, posted on social media and sent out through New Bern Alerts, according to the release. Recreation centers will close at the end of the day on Jan. 30; all Parks & Recreation activities scheduled for the weekend are cancelled; city parks will be closed on Jan. 31, including all restroom facilities and there will be no commercial trash dumpster pickup on Jan 31.
The press release said, “It is important to note while every effort will be made to respond to storm impacts and emergencies, the City will deploy staff only when it is safe to do so. If this winter nor’easter brings the severe, life-threatening conditions that meteorologists are anticipating, staff may be forced to stand down until conditions improve. Response times could increase for emergency calls.”
“The city continues to monitor the forecast for this storm. Make preparations now to prepare and protect your family during this storm. Stay tuned to reliable weather sources for the forecast and above all, stay safe,” according to the press release.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.