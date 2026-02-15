New Bern Police Department’s Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament raffle

The New Bern Police Department is selling raffle tickets for the North Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics North Carolina.
First and second prize winners will be able to participate aboard Fin Planner II for a day during the 2026 Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament; the third prize is a ‘six-pack’ charter aboard Marsh Madness; the fourth prize is a half-day charter aboard Ramblin Man; fifth prize is an inshore charter with Spec Fever Guide Service; sixth prize is an inshore charter with Inshore Addiction Charters; seventh prize is an inshore charter with Friendly City Fishing Charters; and the eighth prize is an inshore charter with Victory Fishing, according to a poster from the department.
Find out more information here or call Lt. Dubay at 252-672-4259.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.