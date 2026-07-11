New Bern Board of Aldermen to hold public hearing, consider closing streets – July 14, 2026

City to consider closing streets in Ward 2 to accommodate drainage improvements.
City of New Bern aldermen to consider adopting an ordinance to closing portions of Biddle Street, F Street, Fowlers Lane and K Street during their meeting on July 14, 2026, in the second-floor courtroom at City Hall in New Bern, NC.
Street closures include the following, according to a memo from the Public Works director in the meeting packet.
– Biddle Street: At the intersection of Biddle Street and F Street; “thence west along and with the right-of-way line of Biddle Street 114.58 feet to a point,”
– F Street: “All of F Street between Biddle Street and the intersection of Fowlers Lane and West B Street, consisting of 378. 29 feet.”
– Fowlers Lane: At a point of the intersection of F Street and Fowlers Lane; “thence west along and with the right-of-way line of Fowlers Lane 68.34 feet to a point.”
– K Street: At a point in the intersection of F Street and K Street; “thence west along and with the right-of-way line of K Street 126.61 feet to a point.”
The board of aldermen will consider “adopting an ordinance closing portions of the rights-of-way of Biddle Street, F Street, Fowlers Lane, and K Street to accommodate drainage improvements. The closures will not isolate any privately-owned parcel from public access,” according to information in the meeting packet.
In 2019, the city began seeking funding for the Duffyfield Stormwater Enhancement Project.
The city authorized the execution of an agreement with NC Railroad Company in 2024.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.