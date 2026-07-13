New Bern aldermen to meet on July 14, 2026

Requests and petition of citizens, Fiber optic installation, sale of city owned property, development, and more on aldermen meeting agenda.
The New Bern Board of Aldermen will receive public input and an update on the fiber installation in the downtown area; consider selling city owned property, adopting an ordinance to close city streets, approving a sewer agreement for a residential development, changing the number of redevelopment commissioners, amending the Multi-Year Grants Fund, adopting a budget ordinance amendment, and other things on Tuesday night, according to the meeting packet.
The board of aldermen will meet on July 14, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. in the second-floor courtroom at City Hall in New Bern, NC.
NewBernNow.com reached out to Mayor Jeffrey Odham to see if he planned on talking about a contract negotiation with a vendor as he said when the aldermen were talking about power supply contracts and the potential for extending electric service, as reported here. We have not received a response.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.