NCDOT seeks comments for long-range transportation capital plan

North Carolina Department of Transportation announced on July 1, 2026, they are asking the public to participate in prioritizing projects for the next long-range transportation capital plan, according to a press release.
People can share their thoughts to help local transportation officials understand what transportation projects matter to them and indicate their priorities by submitting comments on NCDOT’s interactive prioritization map. “They can also participate in open house public meetings set to take place across the state over the coming weeks. There will be informal gatherings in which citizens can share their interests in transportation projects and ask questions of local NCDOT staff. Locations and times for these meetings can be found on the NCDOT website,” according to the press release.
“Public input is a key component in developing the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), which identifies construction and funding schedules for state transportation projects over a 10-year period. The STIP in development will cover 2028-2037.”
“Projects included in the STIP are funded in three categories, cascading from Statewide Mobility to Regional Impact to Division Needs. The Statewide Mobility category selection process is 100% data based. Planning organizations and NCDOT’s 14 Highway Divisions assign local input points that account for 30% of the project scores in the Regional Impact category and 50% of the Division Needs category project scores.
NCDOT released the Statewide Mobility funded projects list in late May. The Regional Impact funded projects list is expected to be released in late summer/early fall. A final comment period will be held once the draft STIP is released in early 2027,” the release said.
Proposed local projects
NCDOT’s interactive map shows several proposed improvements locally — at the Craven County Regional Airport, now known as the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport (EWN). It also shows road diets for NC 55 (Neuse Boulevard), SR 1215 (Simmons Street); widening of Lowes Boulevard at US 17 BUS (Dr. MLK Jr. Blvd) and Trent Road – TWLTL from 17 Business from Dr MLK Jr. Boulevard to Simmons Street; construct multi-use paths on McCarthy Boulevard, Academic Drive; improvements to US 70 (Future I-42); and NCRR/NS EC Line (Morehead City to Goldsboro Passenger Service) in New Bern. It also shows the construction of multi-use paths in River Bend; “Construction of 4-lane divided grade separation at US 17 Bypass with NS and closure of existing at-grade crossing (Crossing #466 092D) near Vanceboro in Craven County;” and the “Construction of grade separation at SR 1756 (Lake Road) and closure of existing at-grade crossing (Crossing #722 882P) near Havelock.”
Related news
On July 2, Craven County government announced in a press release, “The New Bern Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has officially transitioned into the Craven County Metropolitan Planning Organization. Previously, membership in the MPO included portions of Craven County, as well as the municipalities of New Bern, Bridgeton, River Bend, and Trent Woods. Under this new structure, Craven County will serve as the lead planning agency, with all municipalities within the County holding membership.”
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.