NC General Assembly gives New Bern aldermen and mayor more time in office, according to new law

City of New Bern 2029 municipal election canceled; aldermen and mayor terms extended by one year, according to Session Law 2026-18.
Four months after being seated, the New Bern Board of Aldermen voted on a measure that asked legislators to give them another year in office and change the election method from a runoff to a plurality method without calling for a public hearing on April 14, 2026.
Trey Ferguson (Ward 1), Sharon Bryant (Ward 2), “Bobby” Aster (Ward 3), Lainy White (Ward 4), Barbara Best (Ward 5) and Dana Outlaw (Ward 6) adopted a resolution requesting a local bill and approving a charter change for New Bern’s elections at City Hall in New Bern, NC, as reported here. Mayor Jeffrey Odham (of Ward 6) also voted for the motion.
The city’s elected officials got what they want as House Bill 1035 became law on June 24, 2026. “Various Local Election Changes Three” extended the terms of several elected officials in the city of New Bern, the towns of Belville, Bolivia, Brookford, Catawba, Claremont, Columbus, Conover, Long View, Maiden, Marion, Newton, Old Fort, Pink Hill and Snow Hill. Read the details here.
According to the Roll Call Vote Transcript, ayes included: Republicans Adams, Almond, Balkcom, Bell, Biggs, Blackwell, Blust, Branson, Brisson, Brody, Cairns, Campbell, Carver, Chesser, Cotham, Davis, Dixon, Echevarria, Eddins, Ferguson, Gable, Gillespie, Goodwin, Greene, D. Hall (Speaker), K. Hall, Hastings, Howard, Humphrey, Huneycutt, Iler, N. Jackson, Johnson, B. Jones, Kidwell, Lambeth, Loftis, McNeely, Miller, Paré, Penny, Pickett, Pike, Pless, Potts, Pyrtle, Reeder, Rhyne, Riddell, Ross, Schietzelt, Scott, Setzer, Carson Smith, Strickland, Torbett, Tyson, Ward, Warren, Watford, Wheatley, White, Willis, Winslow and Zenger and Democrats Cohn, Colvin, Hawkins, Jeffers, Liu, Lofton, Longest, Pittman, Roberson, Charles Smith and Willingham.
Democrats Alston, Baker, Ball, Belk, G. Brown, K. Brown, T. Brown, Buansi, Budd, Butler, Carney, Cervania, Clark, Cook, Crawford, Dahle, Greenfield, Harrison, Helfrich, F. Jackson, Johnson-Hostler, A. Jones, Logan, Lopez, Morey, G. Pierce, R. Pierce, Prather, Price, Quick, Reives, Rubin, Turner and von Haefen voted no.
Democrat Dew was recorded as not voting and Democrat Ager and Republicans Arp, John Lowery, Moss, Sauls and Shepard were recorded as an excused absence.
New Bern has held an election every four years on odd-numbered years for decades. Now, the municipal election will be held during state and federal elections.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.