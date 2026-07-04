July 4th activities in New Bern, Havelock and River Bend

Fireworks at Lawson Creek Park taken on July 4, 2022 in New Bern, N.C. (Photo by Wendy Card)
Fireworks at Lawson Creek Park taken on July 4, 2022, in New Bern, NC. (Photo by Wendy Card)

Celebrate America’s 250th birthday in New Bern, Havelock, and River Bend NC.

New Bern

Enjoy the Glorius Fourth celebration, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Tryon Palace in New Bern.

New Bern’s Independence Day Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Pollock Street and ends on Craven Street.

Stop the Violence Unity Weekend Community Cookout is scheduled for 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Craven Terrace big field.

The New Bern Southpaws and Carolina Yankees will play at 4 p.m. at Kafer Park, 603 George St.

Independence Day activities will continue at 5:30 p.m. at Lawson Creek Park, 1309 Country Club Road.

Lawson Creek Park in New Bern, NC. (Photo by Wendy Card)
Lawson Creek Park in New Bern, NC.

The park’s boat ramp #2 will be closed all day and ramp #1 will be closed from 5 p.m.; fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m. and ramp #1 will be open after fireworks conclude.

Boat Ramp #2 at Lawson Creek Park in New Bern, NC. (Photo by Wendy Card)
Boat Ramp #2 at Lawson Creek Park in New Bern, NC.

Havelock

City of Havelock Freedom Festival, 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Havelock City Park. Fireworks will start around 9 p.m.

River Bend

River Bend’s Independence Day festivities kick off with a car show from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. on Plantation Drive, to Shoreline Drive, to the River Bend Country Club. They’ll have live music, a bounce house, a petting zoo and a golf tournament.

By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.