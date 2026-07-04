July 4th activities in New Bern, Havelock and River Bend

Celebrate America’s 250th birthday in New Bern, Havelock, and River Bend NC.
New Bern
Enjoy the Glorius Fourth celebration, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Tryon Palace in New Bern.
New Bern’s Independence Day Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Pollock Street and ends on Craven Street.
Stop the Violence Unity Weekend Community Cookout is scheduled for 2 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Craven Terrace big field.
The New Bern Southpaws and Carolina Yankees will play at 4 p.m. at Kafer Park, 603 George St.
Independence Day activities will continue at 5:30 p.m. at Lawson Creek Park, 1309 Country Club Road.
The park’s boat ramp #2 will be closed all day and ramp #1 will be closed from 5 p.m.; fireworks will start around 9:15 p.m. and ramp #1 will be open after fireworks conclude.
Havelock
City of Havelock Freedom Festival, 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Havelock City Park. Fireworks will start around 9 p.m.
River Bend
River Bend’s Independence Day festivities kick off with a car show from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The parade will start at 10:30 a.m. on Plantation Drive, to Shoreline Drive, to the River Bend Country Club. They’ll have live music, a bounce house, a petting zoo and a golf tournament.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.