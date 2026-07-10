Historic Preservation Commission to hold public hearing on changes to certificate of appropriateness – July 15, 2026

City of New Bern Board of Adjustment to consider changes to certificate of appropriateness and other items on Wednesday.
The New Bern Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public hearing and consider amending the approved certificate of appropriateness for a planned 3-story development at 226 E. Front Street on July 15 at 5:30 p.m. in the second-floor courtroom at City Hall in New Bern, NC.
On March 27, 2025, the city’s Board of Adjustment approved a special use permit to allow multifamily residence on 0.29-acres near the Neuse River at 226 E. Front St. (Craven County tax parcel ID: 8-001-B-188), which was required in a Commerical-2 zoning district. The proposed plan calls for a restaurant on the first floor and two stories of multifamily units. The board added a condition that “required the number of parking spaces for multifamily use shall be maintained on site and designated for multifamily use.” The property owner, Settineri Family LTD, also owns the adjacent property at 220 E. Front St. (8-001-B-196).
The Historic Preservation Commission will consider amending the approved certificate of appropriateness on Wednesday “to include adding parking garages under first floor and modifications for floodplain requirements,” according to information in the meeting agenda.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.