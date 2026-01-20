Habitat for Humanity of Craven County to hold Women Build 2026

“Habitat for Humanity of Craven County seeks volunteers, donations for Women Build 2026 project,” according to a press release.
A press release from HFHCC says the Women Build will be held in the Pembroke community of New Bern, NC, in February 2026.
“Women from across the area will come together next month to work with Habitat for Humanity of Craven County to help make the dream of homeownership come true for one local family,” the release said.
“All experience levels are welcome as Women Build volunteers, with no construction skills required,” according to the release.
The Women Build dates are Feb. 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Feb. 26-27 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.; and Feb. 28 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“Volunteers for the Women Build can complete an application and sign up for orientation at cravencountyhabitat.org,” the press release said. Volunteers can also consider donating to help raise money from the Home Sweet Home campaign. Habitat for Humanity hopes to raise $150,000 for the construction of the new house in New Bern’s Pembroke community. The Build also offers sponsorship levels.
The program is sponsored by Coastal Women’s Forum and HFHCC.
Contact Executive Director Tracey Lilly at 252-633-9599 x100 for more information.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.