Five file for Craven County Board of Education

The filing deadline has passed.
Five candidates signed up in December to run for Craven County Board of Education in 2026, according to a list on the NC State Board of Elections website.
Lee Kirkman, Jr. (R) is running for the Board of Education seat in District 2. He was appointed to the seat in March 2025 after Scott Murphy resigned in February.
Jennifer Dacey (R-incumbent) and Cleopatra Hargett-Lawton (D) are seeking the District 3 seat.
Tracy Jacques Derby (R) and Lauren Riggs Kitzinger (R-incumbent) are running for the District 6 seat.
The primary election is scheduled for March 3, 2026, and the general election is on November 3. Early voting and other voter dates and information can be found here.
Voters must vote at their assigned precincts based on their residential address to receive the correct ballot. Voter tools, like sample ballots, registration status, location of early voting and Election Day voting sites, and other information can be found here.
The NC State Board of Elections website noted that, “These lists are not always final, as lists can change for many reasons and filing periods for some offices are held at different times than others for the same election.”
