Emergency notification system used by Craven County taken offline after cybersecurity attack

OnSolve CodeRED platform, a third-party vendor that Craven County government used for emergency notification and alerts, was hit by a cybersecurity attack in November 2025; officials encourage users to change their passwords, according to a press release.
Craven County is one of several local governments across the United States who used the platform, which has been decommissioned following a cyberattack, according to the press release from Craven County.
The release stated, “CodeRED By Crisis24 notified Craven County that their OnSolve CodeRED platform was the victim of a targeted cybersecurity attack in November and that user data was removed from the system. Craven County used OnSolve CodeRED to send public emergency notifications and alerts. CodeRED by Crisis 24 stated there is currently no indication this data has been published online; however, the possibility exists for it to be leaked in the future and data taken may contain contact information of OnSolve CodeRED users to include name, address, email address, phone numbers, and/or associated passwords used to create OnSolve CodeRED profiles to receive alerts.”
“OnSolve CodeRED’s cybersecurity incident only impacts those who registered themselves for an account to opt in to receive public alerts.”
“Anyone who registered for an OnSolve CodeRED account in Craven County, or in any other community or state, who used the same password for an OnSolve CodeRED account that is used for any other personal or business account, is encouraged to change those passwords immediately.”
“This incident is not isolated to Craven County. The OnSolve CodeRED system has been taken down and decommissioned nationwide. This incident occurred within OnSolve CodeRED and not within any Craven County system.”
“CodeRED By Crisis 24 has provided a list of FAQs. Craven County does not maintain the OnSolve CodeRED system and since the system has been decommissioned, county officials have no access to the system to answer user questions or to assist with accounts. Any questions about the cybersecurity incident will need to be directed to crsupport@crisis24.com or 1-866-939-0911.”
“Craven County Emergency Services is working with CodeRED by Crisis 24 on establishing a public emergency alert solution to replace the OnSolve CodeRED platform. CodeRED by Crisis 24 informed clients the new platform will be available before November 28 and they have completed a comprehensive security audit of the new platform. CodeRED by Crisis 24 also stated they have engaged external experts to conduct additional system testing and security measures to safeguard against cybersecurity incidents.”
“Craven County announcements or alerts will continue to be released through local media, the Craven County website at www.cravencountync.gov or on Craven County’s social media accounts,” according to the press release.
