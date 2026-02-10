Electric fund, agreements, minimum housing penalties among items on New Bern aldermen agenda — Feb 10, 2026

Transportation, utility payments, historic preservation, housing rehab, streetlighting, mutual aid agreement with Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, interagency agreement for children’s advocacy, sale of city-owned properties, minimum housing penalties, planning and zoning, parking, debt management, streets, Electric Fund, community development grants, budget ordinance amendment and more on Tuesday’s meeting agenda.
The New Bern Board of Aldermen will consider 39 items during the Feb. 10, 2026 meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC.
After receiving requests and petition of citizens, the board will consider approving six items on the Consent Agenda in one vote without a discussion including setting public hearing dates to receive input for changes to the Electric Rate Ordinance and zoning map changes; initiating upset bids on city-owned properties; and approving meeting minutes, as reported here.
The Board of Aldermen – aldermen Trey Ferguson (Ward 1), Sharon Bryant (Ward 2), Bobby Aster (Ward 3), Lainy White (Ward 4), Barbara Best (Ward 5) and Dana Outlaw (Ward 6) will consider the following items at Tuesday’s meeting. Mayor Jeffrey Odham (Ward of 6) will preside.
-Presentation on the New Bern Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Boundary expansion efforts
Background: According to a memo from the interim New Bern Area MPO’s director, the MPO Transportation Advisory Committee suggested expanding the MPO boundary to include the towns of Cove City, Dover and Vanceboro. Currently, the MPO serves the city of New Bern and towns of Bridgeton, River Bend, Trent Woods and parts of unincorporated Craven County.
-Update on the Historic Preservation Commission
Background: The HPC sought and received public feedback on the commission’s program, guidelines and standards and rules of procedure. The director of Development Services will share the feedback and ask the board for direction on how to move forward, according to the meeting agenda and packet:
-Discussion of the Pay-As-You-Go Utility Payment Service
Background: Customers who are enrolled in the PAYG program prepay for electricity in small, frequent payments rather than paying once a month, and monitor their usage. It also allows them to avoid deposits. During the Board of Aldermen’s January retreat, Director of the Department of Public Utilities Charles “Charlie” Bauschard reported that the prepay program has been underutilized. It was reminiscent of a BOA meeting in March 2022 when he said the pilot program was extremely underperforming with about 90 participants and he did not see where it brought any value to the city. Alderman Aster talked about marketing the program. The director reported that the pre-pay service was staff intensive and would put a burden on staff if the program grew. City Manager Foster Hughes told the board that Public Utilities would work with the public information officer to push out information on the pre-pay services.
During the January 2026 retreat, the director told the aldermen that it cost the city about $60,000 annually to provide the service to about 69 pre-pay customers. He said only 31 customers use the feature that allows them to view their usage. He recommended that the board eliminate the program with 30-day notice. Customers with no bad debt will not be required to post a deposit unless a late payment is received twice within a 12-month period. Customers with bad debt will be subject to a $500 deposit plus a 6-month installment loan to address the bad debt. The “my usage” feature will be eliminated.
-Consider adopting a resolution to dissolve the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee
-Consider adopting a resolution to approve an amendment to the CDBG Housing Rehabilitation Program policies and procedures
Background: The current CDBG Housing Rehab program limits spending to $10,000 for eligible houses. Staff is recommending that the city increase the spending limit from $10,000 to $20,000.
-Consider adopting a resolution to approve an additional streetlight at the intersection of Racetrack Road and Elizabeth Avenue in Ward 4
Background: Staff determined the area meets the city’s light standard, but the New Bern Police Department recommended additional lighting for pedestrian safety. “The estimated cost to the Electric Department for the installation of a 70W LED fixture on a pole is $2,085. and the monthly utility cost to Public Works will be $23.45,” according to information in the meeting packet.
-Consider a resolution approving a Mutual Aid Agreement with Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point for fire protection and related services
Background: The commanding officer of MCAS Cherry Point proposed the agreement. Services include: “fire interagency training and drills, interoperable radio communications, sharing and combining of resources during large-scale emergencies, natural disasters, and acts of terror to include water rescue operations, technical rescue operations, urban search and rescue, hazardous materials response, open water spill response, emergency medical services support, large pre-planned events and performing joint missions supporting our communities,” according to the packet.
-Consider a resolution approving an interagency agreement with Craven and Pamlico Counties Children’s Advocacy Center of Southmountain Children and Family Services and Other Parties
Background: “The purpose of the MOU is to work together to reduce childhood trauma from abuse. This is a coordinated effort among providers, law enforcement, and prosecutors to serve children and families while gathering evidence to effectively prosecute offenders. Additionally, CPCAC members provide periodic training for officers and detectives. There is no cost to the police department,” according to a memo from Police Chief Patrick Gallagher.
-Consider a resolution approving the sale of 2204 Hartford Ave. in Ward 2
Background: Carlos Muro submitted a $2,500 bid for the purchase of the vacant 0.116-acre parcel with a tax value of $5,000 at 2204 Hartford Ave. The bid was advertised, but no upset bids were received. The property was acquired by Craven County and the city in March 2023 through tax foreclosure. If sold for this bid, the city will receive $958 and the county will receive $1,541 from the proceeds.
-Consider a resolution approving the sale of 1016 Main St. in Ward 5
Background: BCJ Development submitted a $2,700 bid for the purchase of a vacant 0.063-acre parcel at 1016 Main Street with a tax value of $5,400. The property was acquired in September 2015 through tax foreclosure. If sold for this bid, the city will receive $539 and the county $2,160, according to a memo from the city clerk.
-Consider a resolution approving the sale of 1039 Main St. in Ward 5
Background: Chester Freeman submitted a $2,700 for the purchase of 0.069-acre residential tract at 1039 Main St. with a tax value of $5,400. The property was acquired in March of 2024 through tax foreclosure. If sold for this bid, the city will receive $825 and the county $1,874.
-Consider a resolution approving the sale of 1041 Main St. in Ward 5
Background: Chester Freeman submitted $2,400 for the purchase of a vacant 0.039-acre vacant tract at 1041 Main Street with a tax value of $4,800. The property was acquired in March of 2024 through tax foreclosure. If sold for this bid, the city will receive $754 and the county $1,645 from the proceeds, according to a memo from the city clerk.
-Consider a resolution requesting a Local Bill that exempts the city from the provision of Senate Bill 382, Part III, Subpart III-K and restoring the original provisions of NCGS §1600-601(d).
Background: The board talked about a provision of the Senate Bill that limits the local governments zoning authority and “requires the governments to obtain written consent from all affected property owners before making zoning changes that reduce development density, remove permitted land uses, or create certain nonconformities. This impacts the ability to manage growth, land-use compatibility, and development patterns. The rewrite of the city’s land use ordinance has temporarily been suspended because of this. The city seeks a local bill from the General Assembly exempting New Bern from the down-zoning provision of this bill,” according to a member from the Development Services Director Jessica Rhue.
-Consider a resolution requesting a local bill regarding minimum housing penalties
Background: The city is requesting a local bill to strengthen their ability to enforce its minimum housing code. The bill will authorize New Bern to impose civil penalties for minimum housing violations, according to a memo in the packet.
-Consider a resolution that prohibits parking in the parcel Connecting Craven and Middle Streets in Ward 1
Background: The city owns property that is currently used as a means of ingress and egress to connect the terminus of Middle and Craven Streets. The surface is paved with a passable width of 24 feet but lacks sufficient width to safely allow parallel parking. As this could interfere with safe travel, it is requested that parking be prohibited on either side of the property,” according to a memo from Director of Public Works George Chiles,
-Consider a resolution approving a debt management policy
Background: “A debt management policy is proposed to ensure debt is used prudently to finance long-term capital needs, maintain financial stability and credit quality, and promote transparency and accountability,” per a memo from Director of Finance Kim Ostrom.
-Consider an ordinance to change Chapter 70, Section 70-78 “One-Way Streets Established” to add the 300 Block of New Street in Ward 1
Background: The 300 block of New Street is an existing two-way street located between Middle Street and Craven Street. The existing road is 23.5 feet in width and does not meet the necessary width to accommodate two-way traffic and on-street parking,” per the Public Works Director. Staff recommend “adding New Street between Middle Street and Craven Street (300 block) as a one-way street, with traffic allowed to travel east, and on-street parking to remain on southern side of block.”
-Consider an ordinance to change Chapter 70, Section 70-227 “Two-Hour Parking Zones” to delete the easterly side of Hancock Street in Ward 1
Background: “The 200 block of Hancock Street is currently marked for 2-hour parallel parking on the easterly side. The westerly side has no marked parking restrictions. Between the curbs and train tracts, the easterly side has a paved width of 13 feet and the westerly side has a paved width of 15 feet. Public Works is recommending removing the two-hour parking restriction on the easterly side and designating the westerly side as no parking. This will improve vehicular safety and traffic operations while maintaining on-street parking on the westerly side for adjacent property owners,” according to a memo from Public Works.
-Consider an ordinance to amend the 2019 Electric Improvements Fund to accommodate the North Carolina Department of Transportation Roadway Improvements
Background: The city is relocating electric infrastructure within the project areas. The amendment increases the project fund by $3,937,630 to reconcile prior budget estimates with executed reimbursement agreements, per a memo from the finance director.
-Consider an ordinance to amend the 212 Kale Road Fund.
Background: The 212 Kale Road Project Fund was established in 2024 to fund the purchase and renovations of the new utilities’ facility. The project expenses exceeded the amount that was financed through an installment financing agreement — costs $2,200,000. The project expenses exceeded the amount financed and this amendment transfers $20,000 from the Electric Fund to cover $16,000 for concrete and $4,000 in additional expenses that are anticipated once staff occupy the facility, according to the finance director.
-Consider an ordinance to amend the Roadway Improvements Fund
Background: The amendment updates how the motor vehicle fee is recorded. It will be recorded in the General Fund and transferred to the project fund along with the $400,000 from the streets division, according to the finance director.
-Consider an ordinance to amend the Entitlement Cities Community Development Block Grant Fund
Background: This amendment recognizes the FY2025 CDBG award of $260,903.
-Consider a Budget Ordinance amendment for Fiscal Year 2026
Background: The General Fund is amended by $400,000 to reflect a change in how motor vehicle fee revenue is recorded. The Electric Fund will be amended to appropriate $20,000 from operating expenses to the 212 Kale Road Project Fund.
-Appointments: The aldermen will consider making appointments to the Board of Adjustment, Police Civil Service Board and the New Bern Area MPO Transportation Advisory Committee.
The attorney, city manager will provide reports, and the board will discussion new business.
