Eastern Carolina Council issues statement on organizational challenges and path forward

Eastern Carolina Council Interim Executive Director David Rosado today issued a statement in response to a request for comment on the Craven County commissioners’ decision to withdraw membership.
The Craven County Board of Commissioners voted on April 20, 2026, to withdraw membership from the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments in New Bern, NC. The decision was made when the commissioners came out of closed session and there is no video recording of that part of the meeting, so the details are unclear.
NewBernNow.com reached out to the Eastern Carolina Council for comment on May 2, as reported here. We also asked the CC Board of Commissioners why the board voted to withdraw membership but have not received a response by press time.
On May 5, Interim Executive Director Rosado issued the following statement:
“The Eastern Carolina Council (ECC) is a multi-county, local government planning and development organization serving nine counties and 71 municipal and county governments across eastern North Carolina. As one of sixteen councils of governments in the state, ECC exists to support regional collaboration, assist local governments, and serve as a bridge between local, state, and federal partners.
In recent years, ECC has faced significant organizational challenges. We recognize that these challenges have impacted the confidence of some of our member governments, and we understand and respect the concerns that have been raised. A period of ineffective administrative leadership contributed to operational and organizational issues that have affected participation and engagement within the Council.
ECC takes these concerns seriously and is committed to addressing them directly and transparently. As a membership-based organization, ECC depends on the active involvement of counties and municipalities not only for financial support, but also for governance, direction, and regional collaboration. We acknowledge that rebuilding trust will require deliberate action, accountability, and consistent communication.
Despite these challenges, ECC continues to provide important services across the region. These include supporting older adults and caregivers through the Area Agency on Aging, coordinating regional transportation planning efforts, and delivering technical assistance and resources to local governments. These programs remain vital to the communities we serve and will continue uninterrupted.
Looking ahead, ECC is entering a period of rebuilding and renewal. With new administrative leadership, the organization is focused on strengthening internal operations, improving transparency, and developing a governance structure that is both effective and responsive to the needs of its members. ECC is also committed to enhancing its service offerings to better align with the priorities of counties and municipalities across the region.
We remain dedicated to our mission of regional collaboration and stand ready to work alongside our member governments, partners, and stakeholders to restore confidence and deliver meaningful results. ECC values the relationships built over the years and is committed to earning back the trust of the communities we serve.”
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.