Crosswalk improvement project work to begin in New Bern on May 11

City of New Bern will begin work on a crosswalk improvement project beginning on May 11, 2026, in downtown, according to a press release.
The intersections of Hancock and Pollock, Craven and Pollock, and Middle and S. Front streets in New Bern, NC.
Work is scheduled to begin on Monday in the 400 block of Pollock Street.
“The project will include removing the asphalt, excavating below the current crosswalks to install new concrete bases and placing new brick pavers on the crosswalk surfaces. This will require the intersections to be closed, one at a time, for approximately 2-3 weeks at a time, so that contractor and staff crews can complete the work.
Pedestrian access will be maintained but expect restricted vehicle access during excavation and new installation. Please watch for detours. You may also notice some parking spaces adjacent to the work zone being reserved due to equipment requirements for these projects.
The first intersection is Hancock and Pollock streets. A new crosswalk will be installed on the east side of the intersection only.
The second intersection is Craven and Pollock streets. All four crosswalks will be replaced. This project will begin once the Hancock Street one is complete.
The last intersection to be closed will be Middle and S. Front streets. All four crosswalks will be replaced. This project will begin once the Craven and Pollock Street one is complete,” the release said.
The projects are weather-dependent and construction dependent and is expected to be completed in the next 8 weeks, per the release.
The city’s Municipal Service District Advisory Committee recommended the projects and the New Bern Board of Aldermen approved the projects, which will that will be funded by the MSD Tax Fund.
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The Board of Aldermen will consider 44 agenda items during their regular meeting on May 12, 2026, at 6 p.m. in the second-floor courtroom at City Hall. The meeting agenda and packet can be found here.
Meeting videos can be found on City 3 TV or on the city’s Facebook page and/or YouTube channel.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.