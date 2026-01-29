Croatan National Forest conducts controlled burn — Wednesday

The Croatan National Forest conducted a prescribed burn of more than 700 acres near Cherry Branch in Havelock, NC on Jan. 28, 2026, according to information from the National Forests in North Carolina
A press release from the U.S. Forest Service said, “For the safety of firefighters and the public, the Siddie Fields Recreation Area and Pine Cliff Equestrian Trail parking area will be closed for the duration of the fire. Watch for warning signs along roads near all prescribed fire areas before and during burns.”
“Residents may experience smoke during the prescribed burns. For more detailed information about air quality, go to AirNow online or download the app. When driving, slow down and turn on your headlights when you encounter smoke on the road.”
Learn more about the scheduled prescribed fires at InciWeb.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.