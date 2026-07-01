Dwayne Alligood selected as Craven County Water and Engineering Services Director

Dwayne Alligood has been selected as Craven County’s new Water and Engineering Services Director. Alligood began working with Craven County as the County Engineer in September of 2022.
Alligood is a graduate of North Carolina State University with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. He is a registered professional engineer in the state of North Carolina.
Alligood previously worked with the North Carolina Department of Transportation and served in various roles, supporting maintenance, construction, and operational activities. After leaving NCDOT, he spent seven years with a local consulting engineering firm, providing engineering and operational support for various private sector and public sector clients.
“Dwayne has been an important member of Team Craven for the last three years, and we are glad to have him step into this leadership position. I am confident that Dwayne’s knowledge and experience prepare him to effectively serve the Craven County Water Department and its customers while still maintaining oversight of the County’s engineering team,” stated Jack B. Veit, III, Craven County Manager.
The Craven County Water Department serves over 38,000 customers with roughly 15,000 connections. The Department oversees 675 miles of water mains, 9 elevated storage tanks, 13 well sites, and a Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Plant.
Alligood has lived in Craven County since December of 1995. His wife, Catherine, worked with the Craven County School System for many years and recently retired from her position as principal at A.H. Bangert Elementary School.
Alligood began his role as Water and Engineering Services Director today, July 1, 2026.
Submitted by Shane Digan, Budget & Strategy Director / Public Information Officer