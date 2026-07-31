Craven County commissioners to consider leasing waterfront property

Boat manufacturer asks Craven County to lease the waterfront grass lot for an event and a drone show.
The Craven County Board of Commissioners will consider leasing the waterfront lot adjacent to the traffic circle in downtown New Bern, NC to MJM Yachts for the MJM Experience during their Aug. 8, 2026 meeting at 6 p.m. in the Craven County Commissioners Meeting Room on the second floor of the Administration Building at 406 Craven Street.
“As a part of this event, they are planning a drone air show on September 12. MJM Yachts’ marketing team has contacted the County about leasing the waterfront grass lot adjacent to the traffic circle as a staging and launching area for these drones,” according to the meeting agenda.
“The lease begins on September 12, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. of the same day at a rate of $80 for the day.”
A copy of the proposed lease agreement and a map of the area can be found here. It says, “Access to parking areas adjacent to the former Sudan Temple will be dependent upon demolition plans for the (former) Sudan Temple building, for which the Landlord has not yet determined.”
Related news
The Board of Commissioners’ meeting agendas, minutes and packets can be found here, and videos can be found here.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.