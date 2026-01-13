Craven County commissioners meeting — Dec. 15, 2025

The county commissioners approved several budget amendments, received an update on the U.S. 70 corridor improvement projects, authorized the sale of firearms, and discussed other matters.
Craven County Board of Commissioners covered several items during their regular meeting on Dec. 15, 2025 at the Administration Building in New Bern, NC.
North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Project Engineer Wendi Johnson provided an update on the U.S. 70 improvement projects.
She detailed the phases of construction and said they are using lightweight cellular concrete (LWCC) to construct walls. She said the LWCC is made with a mixture of cement, water, fly ash, and a foaming agent was said to reduce the settlement time, which could speed up construction. She said it’s much lighter than dirt and it will be capped with dirt and asphalt.
Division 2 Construction Engineer Jordan Scott said the R-1015 Havelock Bypass project is 95 percent complete and opened in December 2025. He said they anticipate the project will be completed by late 2026. The construction cost is estimated at $267 million.
He said the R-5777C Havelock to Thurman Road “C Project” is 26 percent complete and rights-of-way are 95 percent complete. They are demolishing houses, clearing lots, cutting down trees and relocating a lot of utilities. They anticipate the project to be completed by late 2028.
Jordan Scott said NCDOT is working on the design of U-3431 Miller Boulevard project. Right-of-way acquisition is estimated at 2026, and construction will begin in 2029. They will be resurfacing US 70 from McCotter’s to Slocum Flyover, and NC 55 from Bridgeton to Grantsboro.
Commissioner Chadwick Howard said NCDOT saved him during his town halls by answering a lot of tough questions.
Consent Agenda
The Board of Commissioners approved the consent agenda with Tim Mason (District 1), Vice-Chairman Jason Jones (District 2), Etteinne “ET” Mitchell (District 4), Shevel “Sherry” Hunt (District 5), Chadwick Howard (District 6) and Chairman Denny Bucher (District 7) voting yes. Beatrice Smith (District 3) was absent. The consent agenda included the approval of the Dec. 1 regular meeting minutes; tax releases and refunds; a $5,011 budget amendment to replace a 1996 duplexer that is unrepairable and prevented the use of the sheriff’s primary VHF radio; a $5,000 donation from the Craven County Independent Insurance to make improvements to the ballfields at Creekside Park; a $6,000 grant from International Paper Foundation for outdoor fitness equipment; a request from the Planning Department to add a portion of Trellis Lane to the state maintained secondary road system; a request from the sheriff to sell firearms to retirees for $1; and a request from Economic Development for Craven Glass. The commissioners approved the sale of a parcel in the Craven County Industrial Park to Craven Glass for Project Tint. The agreement included the option to repurchase the property if CG terminated Project Tint. The company needed Craven County to take a subordinate position behind the bank financing the project. The county’s attorney with the company’s law firm to draft a document that allowed the county to “move into the subordinate position behind the bank,” according to the meeting packet.
Retiree payout
The commissioners approved a request from CARTS (Craven Area Rural Transit System)/Transportation to amend the budget in the amount of $29,797 to cover the cost related to a retiree payout and the recruitment of a new director.
Director Kelly Walker-Cuthrell retired on Nov. 30 after 31 years of service and Deanna Trebil became the new Transportation Director on Dec. 1, according to posts on Craven County NC’s social media.
Craven County Tourism and Development Authority
The Board of Commissioners approved a request to amend the budget to allocate $30,000 to the Craven County Tourism Development Authority to market local events related to America 250. Finance Director Craig Warren said the county had received a $30,000 America 250 NC grant from the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources that required a 15 percent local match ($4,500), which will be provided through in-kind contributions from the CC TDA. “The America 250 grant was established as a program to support counties in funding tourism projects, public programs and educational outreach related to the 250th anniversary of the United States of America,” the finance director said.
Appointments
Commissioner Denny Bucher announced appointments are pending for the Craven Aging Planning Board (NC Senior Tar Heel Rep); Craven County Clean Sweep Committee (2 Vacancies); Craven County Highway 70 Corridor Committee; Havelock Board of Adjustment (Alternate/ETJ); Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (Mental Health; Under 21) and the Volunteer Agricultural District (District 6).
Commissioner Tim Mason nominated David Warren for reappointment to the Fireman’s Relief Fund Board of Trustees TWP2/Tri-Community Fire seat, and he was reappointed.
Commissioner Sherry Hunt nominated Sue Boyer for appointment to the Havelock Board of Adjustment as the Alternate/ETJ representative, and she was appointed.
Commissioner ET Mitchell nominated Don Baumgardner for appointment to the Craven County Highway 70 Corridor Committee, and he was appointed.
Sherry Hunt nominated Chad Strawn for appointment to the Craven County Highway 70 Corridor Committee due to fill the seat vacated by Don Baumgardner; and Strawn was appointed.
Commissioner Jason Jones nominated Bobby Darden for reappointment to the Craven County Highway 70 Corridor Committee and he was reappointed.
Hunt nominated Melissa Ward of Trillium Health Resources for appointment to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and she was appointed.
County manager report
County Manager Jack Veit talked about the Trail to Tryon race.
He also said he attended the Coastal Regional Solid Waste Management Authority (landfill) meeting, and it appears that the landfill is in good financial shape. He said they reduced some surplus equipment to make way for new equipment. He also talked about the gas-to-energy project at the landfill.
Commissioners’ reports
Commissioners expressed congratulations on a variety of subjects.
Sherry Hunt said the Craven-Havelock Public Library would be closed for upgrades and people can receive services at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church. She also said a book mobile would be at the Craven Community College Campus a couple of times a week.
Vice Chairman Jones said the Craven/Pamlico Regional Library Board of Trustees were going through the hiring process for a new executive director after Kat Clowers announced her retirement at the end of December. He said Julie Cox, the assistant regional director, would begin her new role on Jan. 1.
Tim Mason, Jason Jones and Chadwick Howard talked about the arrest of an alleged murderer/attempted murderer after a (six-week) manhunt. Commissioner Jones asked Sheriff Chip Hughes if he wanted to talk about the arrest, and he did. The sheriff also talked about tobacco/vape stores and what they were selling. He said Havelock put together an ordinance that he thought would help them shut down vape stores and keep new ones from coming in.
NewBernNow.com contacted the city of Havelock for information about the ordinance and Assistant City Manager Cindy Morgan said that the Havelock Board of Commissioners adopted an ordinance amendment on Dec. 8, 2025 that “applies only to vape stores seeking to open in ‘new’ locations. Existing vape stores are not impacted and are considered ‘existing-nonconforming.’ If an existing vape store closes, a new vape store may open in the same location within 180 days. However, if a new store seeks to open more than 180 days after the closure, it will not be permitted unless the location complies with new development standards.”
The county manager talked about upcoming legislative issues and said an RV (Recreational Vehicle) ordinance is coming in January. He said Craven County has updated the hazard mitigation plan, land use plan and emergency operations plan; expanded the Social Services building this year; begun construction on a new 176-acre nature park on Old Airport Road; updated the pay and classification plan; updated the website and added a chatbot among other things.
The Board of Commissioners’ meeting agendas, minutes and packets can be found here, and videos can be found here.
The County Commissioners will meet on Jan. 20, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. in the Administrative Building located at 406 Craven St. in New Bern, NC.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.