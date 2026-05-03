Craven County Board of Commissioners meeting – April 20, 2026

The Craven County commissioners approved the purchase of 76 acres of land to prepare and sell it to a future owner, voted to withdraw membership from the Eastern Carolina Council of Government, accepted a federal grant for a new air traffic control tower, and other things on April 20.
Commissioners Tim Mason (District 1), Jason Jones (District 2) Beatrice Smith (District 3), Etteinne “ET” Mitchell (District 4), Shevel “Sherry” Hunt (District 5), Chadwick Howard (District 6) and Denny Bucher (District 7) approved the consent agenda that included meeting minutes, tax releases and refunds, Emergency Services and Volunteer Fireman’s Insurance Services budget amendments, and donation for the Senior Center budget during their April 20, 2026 meeting at the Administration Building in New Bern, NC.
Air Traffic Control Tower
Andrew Shorter, the Coastal Carolina Regional Airport Director, asked the commissioners to accept and execute a $1,213,700 Federal Aviation Administration Federal Contract Tower Grant for the relocation and construction of a new Air Traffic Control Tower to replace the current tower that was built in 1974. He said CCRA is one of six airports in the state who own towers and the FAA provides the contractors for air traffic control services. The proposed tower site is on the south side of the runway adjacent to the corporate aerospace development area. Director Shorter said the initial estimates for a new tower are $11.5 million. The board approved the request.
CCRA Director Shorter also announced the airport has a new ticket counter.
Procurement and drug and alcohol testing policies
Deanna Trebil, the Craven County Transportation Director, said the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Integrated Mobility Division issued a new procurement policy for providers to adopt; and a revised drug and alcohol testing policy to reflect the transportation director as the program manager. The commissioners approved the amended policies.
Demolition of the Sudan Temple and redevelopment
Assistant County Manager Gene Hodges reported Barnhill Contracting submitted a bid in March and they will be able to provide a guaranteed price for $2,841,494 for the demolition of the Sudan Temple structure, salvage and restoration of commemorative parts of the building, and the construction of a parking facility with 213 spaces that will be used by Craven County government and the court system. He noted costs that were outside of Barnhill’s scope, including $169,000 for cameras, signage and special inspections are needed by the Facilities Department. He also said that $44,000 was needed to rent the parking lot at the corner of Pollock and Craven streets that’s owned by the city of New Bern for temporary parking for 115 days. The phase of the project is budgeted at $3,095,494 which includes an $85,000 contingency. The commissioners approved a $6,190,988 budget amendment, the reimbursement resolution, and related agreements.
As requested, the assistant city manager said there were $256,000 in the costs that are related to the city of New Bern Historical Preservation Commission requirements to retain building artifacts. He also noted the preservation work has to be done by hand versus using a claw machine. The commissioners approved the request.
Government Center East Project
Gene Hodges reported that the Craven County purchased property at 1208 East Main St. in Havelock for the site of Government Center East Project due to the future road widening of Miller Boulevard. The board approved an ordinance and budget amendment in the amount of $3,412,662 to establish the project and allow staff to proceed with future development.
As requested by Chairman Bucher, County Manager Jack Veit reported that the Miller Boulevard building houses a state Magistrate Office, Department of Motor Vehicles, Adult Probation and Parole Office. He said those offices will move into the new building along with flex voting site, and other offices. It also has about 150 parking spaces. The cost of construction is estimated at $4-5.5 million.
Farm Service Office
The BOC approved assistant county manager request to renew the U.S. Department of Agriculture 5-year lease with Craven County for the Farm Service Office in the Industrial Park for $86,507 a year. The previous annual lease was $50,711.
Craven County Convention Center
The board approved Assistant Facilities Director Zach Chenoweth request to approve the transfer of 11 art pieces from the County Convention Center to the Craven-Pamlico Regional Library – New Bern Branch.
The Board of Commissioners approved the Department of Social Services request for $64,000 in additional funds for Special Assistance in Home (5215) program.
Annual Audit Contract
The commissioners approved Finance Director Craig Warren’s request to approve a contract for FY26 audit with Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams, & Co., P.A. for a fee of $83,750 for the audit ending June 30, 2026, which increased by $2,250 compared to last year. It also includes the Craven County Tourism Development Authority and Coastal Carolina Regional Airport.
Denny Bucher asked if they should think about using a different provider after it was said the county has been using the same auditor for 4-5 years.
ET Mitchell echoed what he said and noted, “It’s not just about the pricing. It’s about fresh eyes, new perspectives. Um people see things that get missed.”
Purchase property for new park
Craven County Recreation & Parks Director Mark Seymour said the budget included funds to identify land in the Harlowe area for a new park. He said they identified a 50-acre parcel along Highway 101 that cost $287,500. The commissioners approved a contract for the purchase of Weyerhaeuser property and authorized staff to take action to purchase the property.
County Manager Veit said there is a 3-year reservation of rights on timber so they had three years before they could start doing land disturbing activities.
Appointments
Karrie Hanford was reappointed to the local emergency management planning committee.
County Attorney report
Upset Bids
County Attorney Arey Grady asked the board to initiate the upset bid process for 1103 Biddle Street, 1108 LA Grange St., 830 Eubanks St. and 1131 H St. in New Bern that are jointly owned with the city. The commissioners voted to start the process.
Refund of Revenue Stamps
The BOA approved a request to refund revenue stamps overpayment in the amount of $5,821 for a deed that was recorded in December 2025.
Purchase of Land for Economic Development
The Board of Commissioners approved staff’s request to purchase 76 acres from Weyerhaeuser off Clark’s Road near the Industrial Park for $475,000 with a 3-year timber reservation fee identified as Tax Parcel Number 8-209-021 so Craven County can divide the property and get it ready to sell it to a future owner. He said if they get a big prospect, they can buy out the timber reservation.
Jack Veit said it’s part of a $2.4 million appropriation from the state government.
County Manager report
The manager reported that the Coastal Regional Solid Waste Management Agency is working on a major expansion of the Tuscarora Landfill that will require an additional $2 tipping fee per ton and a $5 increase if using a transfer station.
He also said they received a BRIC Grant a couple years ago for the elevated water line in the western part of the county over the Maple Cypress Bridge area. He said the grant is now moving forward after being halted. He said they would bore the pipe under the river.
Commissioner Hunt said it will get the water under the ground, so they don’t lose water to all the residents.
Vice-Chairman Jones shared his thoughts about the tax reevaluation process.
Commissioner Smith said there are people who own a considerable amount of land in low-lying or woodlands that have been in their families for a long time and they want to keep it, but they can’t pay the taxes on it.
County Manager Veit said there was a proposed amendment to the state Constitution dealing with caps on tax levies and a proposed bill to address a potential tax loophole for what’s considered as affordable housing and there was a lengthy discussion.
Commissioner reports
Bea Smith said another driver hit her car when she was driving, but she’s okay.
Tim Mason talked about a recent event at Grover C. Fields Middle School.
Howard talked about constituent services.
ET Mitchell said she also attended the event at the school and talked about education. She also talked about her visit with U.S. Congressman Don Davis and reported that the U.S. Navy officially signed a lease with the Global TransPark for a C-130 refurbishment facility and North Carolina provided $350 million to build the facility. She said the United States was going to lose the program to another country if they didn’t do it and it would operate as a satellite facility for the Fleet Readiness Center. She said the Navy will be repaying the funds overtime and NC gets jobs.
Jason Jones talked about the Farm-to-School week.
Denny Bucher asked Tax Administrator Leslie Young talked about the tax revaluation process. Leslie Young noted the valuation of land is going up to $6,100 per acre and said she planned on providing more information in February.
Eastern Carolina Council of Government
After a closed session discussion, the board returned to open session where County Manager Veit said that based on discussions, the commissioners “requested to make a motion to withdraw membership from the East Carolina Council of Governments, immediately,” which carried unanimously, according to meeting minutes.
The minutes also noted that the board approved the resignation of Commissioner Howard from the East Carolina Council of Government Board, which carried unanimously.
The Eastern Carolina Council is “a multi-county, local government, planning and development organization. We are one of sixteen councils of government in NC. These councils are forums where local officials determine priorities for the larger area in which their communities are an integral part. ECC serves a region with a land mass of 5,710 square miles and a population of over 652,000…ECC is a conduit between local governments in our region and state/federal partners,” according to its website.
NewBernNow.com reached out to Craven County government and the Eastern Carolina Council for comment but had not received a response by press time.
The commissioners meeting agendas, minutes and packets can be found here, and videos can be found here.
Related news
The County Commissioners will meet on Jan. 20, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. in the Administrative Building located at 406 Craven St. in New Bern, NC.
Craven County Board of Education and Craven Community College will present their budgets, and the Board of Commissioners will consider appointing a representative to serve on the Attainment NC Cohort Initiative – Memorandum of Understanding, according to the meeting agenda.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.