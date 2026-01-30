Construction underway

View from Trent Creek Road near Craeberne Forest, Arcadia Village and Trent Creek communities in New Bern looking towards N.C. 43. (Photo by Wendy Card).
View from Trent Creek Road near Craeberne Forest, Arcadia Village and Trent Creek communities in New Bern looking towards N.C. 43. (Photo by Wendy Card).

Construction is underway to build the N.C. 43 Connector near Craeberne Forest, Arcadia Village and Trent Creek communities.

The N.C. 43 Connector will join Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard/U.S. 17 Business and N.C. 43 in Craven County, according to NCDOT’s website.

Rough sketch of 43 Connector project area. (By NewBernNow.com)

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will construct the N.C. 43 Connector as a four-lane divided highway with a grass median.

The city of New Bern issued a burn permit for ground clearing as part of the project in early 2026 and the burning took place on January 5-23.

View from NC 43 in Craven County looking towards Trent Creek Road near Craeberne Forest, Arcadia Village and Trent Creek communities in New Bern, NC. (Photo by Wendy Card).
View from NC 43 in Craven County looking towards Trent Creek Road near Craeberne Forest, Arcadia Village and Trent Creek communities in New Bern, NC. (Photo by Wendy Card).

The project is estimated to be completed in Winter 2028.

More information about the project can be found here.

By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.