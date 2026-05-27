Community Events: June 2026

From river races to tours, here are some events planned around New Bern, NC.
The city of New Bern will host Footloose on the Neuse: Abba Nova on June 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. For details call 252-639-2901.
The New Bern Chamber of Commerce, Zaytoun Raines, and the city will host the Great Trent River Raft Race on June 6 at Union Point Park.
The New Bern Breakfast Rotary will host its annual Shredding Event in partnership with CarolinaEast Health System on June 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2015 Neuse Blvd.
Historian John Moseley will present a story of the “Women Pilots at Camp Davis in WWII” on June 7 at 2 p.m. in the Orringer Auditorium on Craven Community College’s campus — hosted by the New Bern Historical Society. For details call 252-638-8558.
The NC Symphony will present a concert on June 11 at Tryon Palace at 4 p.m., 529 S. Front St.
Artwalk, a self-guided tour, will be held at various locations in New Bern on June 12 — presented by the Craven Arts Council.
Bear Town Paddle Battles will take place at Jack’s Island at Lawson Creek Park on June 13.
New Bern Pride Prom will also be held on June 13 at the Riverfront Convention Center of Craven County.
“Suzanne and Bob Forsythe will provide a guided tour of the Fern and Hosta Garden” on June 20 at 10 a.m. at the Craven County Master Gardeners’ Association’s Extension Office located at 300 Industrial Dr. near the US 70 Clarks Road exit. For details call 252-633-1477.
The Bank of the Arts will present “From Verse to Visual: The Creative Process” on June 20 from 2-3 p.m. at 317 Middle St. “In collaboration with renowned local artist Ashley McDaniel and photographer Nick Matthews with Second Light Studio, 2026 Artist Support Grant recipient Sheena Powell, will reveal the unique cover art for her forthcoming book of poetry, Polyhymnia,” according to a press release. For details call 252-617-1665.
The city will host Movie in the Park — Captain America: The First Avenger on June 26 at Union Point Park.
A list of upcoming events can be found on NewBernNow.com’s Calendar here.