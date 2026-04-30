Community Bulletin: April – June

Neuse River in New Bern N.C. (Photo by Wendy Card)
Neuse River in New Bern N.C. (Photo by Wendy Card)

Looking for something to do in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas?

April 21 – May 5: Neuse River Senior Games and Silver Arts Competition. Call 252-636-6606.

April 24 – May 9: 9 to 5 – A musical comedy at the Masonic Theatre. Presented by Rivertowne Players.

May 1 – 2: Bear-B-Q Festival on E. Front Street.

May 1 – 2: New Bern Heritage Homes Tour, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in downtown and Riverside. Presented by the New Bern Historical Society. Call 252-638-8558.

May 2: Neuse River Bridge Run.

May 8: Artwalk, 2-5 p.m., at participating downtown businesses/nonprofits. Presented by the Craven Arts Council.

May 8: Movie in the Park – The Secret Life of Pets at Union Point Park. Presented by the city of New Bern Parks & Recreation.

May 9: New Bern Antique Car Show, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Middle Street.

May 9: Garden Lecture Series featuring Bryce Lane, 10:30 a.m. at Tryon Palace.

May 11 – 17: North Carolina Plein Air Art Festival.

May 12: Salute the Veterans, 3 p.m. at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center.

May 15: Daisies & Daubers Bingo, starts at 6:30 p.m. at Hesed Place Journey Center at 2619 Trent Road in New Bern.

May 16: Outlander in the Palace Tour, 529 S. Front St.

May 16: At the Gallery: John Fogerty performed by Ruth Wyand at 4-7 p.m., 317 Middle St. Presented by the Craven Arts Council.

May 8 – 10; 15 – 17; 22 – 23: Jagged Little Pill at the New Bern Civic Theatre.

May 9 – 10: Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point in Havelock.

May 17: Craven Community Concert Band Concert at Union Point Park.

May 22: Footloose on the Neuse: Trial by Fire, 4:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by the city of New Bern Parks & Recreation.

May 25: Memorial Day Ceremony at New Bern National Cemetery, 1711 National Ave. Presented by the Veterans Council of Craven County.

May 30: Craven Golf Classic at the Emerald Golf Course.

May 22: Footloose on the Neuse: Trial by Fire, 4:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by the city of New Bern Parks & Recreation.

June 6: The Great Trent River Raft Race at Union Point Park.

June 11: NC Symphony at Tryon Palace.

June 20: Juneteenth of New Bern Festival and Parade in Five Points.

June 26: Movie in the Park – Captain America: The First Avenger at Union Point Park. Presented by the city of New Bern Parks & Recreation.

Editor’s note: Contact the event organizer for more information or in case of last-minute cancellations.

By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.