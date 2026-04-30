Community Bulletin: April – June

Looking for something to do in New Bern, NC and surrounding areas?
April 21 – May 5: Neuse River Senior Games and Silver Arts Competition. Call 252-636-6606.
April 24 – May 9: 9 to 5 – A musical comedy at the Masonic Theatre. Presented by Rivertowne Players.
May 1 – 2: Bear-B-Q Festival on E. Front Street.
May 1 – 2: New Bern Heritage Homes Tour, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in downtown and Riverside. Presented by the New Bern Historical Society. Call 252-638-8558.
May 2: Neuse River Bridge Run.
May 8: Artwalk, 2-5 p.m., at participating downtown businesses/nonprofits. Presented by the Craven Arts Council.
May 8: Movie in the Park – The Secret Life of Pets at Union Point Park. Presented by the city of New Bern Parks & Recreation.
May 9: New Bern Antique Car Show, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Middle Street.
May 9: Garden Lecture Series featuring Bryce Lane, 10:30 a.m. at Tryon Palace.
May 11 – 17: North Carolina Plein Air Art Festival.
May 12: Salute the Veterans, 3 p.m. at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center.
May 15: Daisies & Daubers Bingo, starts at 6:30 p.m. at Hesed Place Journey Center at 2619 Trent Road in New Bern.
May 16: Outlander in the Palace Tour, 529 S. Front St.
May 16: At the Gallery: John Fogerty performed by Ruth Wyand at 4-7 p.m., 317 Middle St. Presented by the Craven Arts Council.
May 8 – 10; 15 – 17; 22 – 23: Jagged Little Pill at the New Bern Civic Theatre.
May 9 – 10: Cherry Point Air Show at MCAS Cherry Point in Havelock.
May 17: Craven Community Concert Band Concert at Union Point Park.
May 22: Footloose on the Neuse: Trial by Fire, 4:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by the city of New Bern Parks & Recreation.
May 25: Memorial Day Ceremony at New Bern National Cemetery, 1711 National Ave. Presented by the Veterans Council of Craven County.
May 30: Craven Golf Classic at the Emerald Golf Course.
May 22: Footloose on the Neuse: Trial by Fire, 4:30 p.m. at Union Point Park. Presented by the city of New Bern Parks & Recreation.
June 6: The Great Trent River Raft Race at Union Point Park.
June 11: NC Symphony at Tryon Palace.
June 20: Juneteenth of New Bern Festival and Parade in Five Points.
June 26: Movie in the Park – Captain America: The First Avenger at Union Point Park. Presented by the city of New Bern Parks & Recreation.
Editor’s note: Contact the event organizer for more information or in case of last-minute cancellations.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.