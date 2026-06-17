Updated: City of New Bern talks about development, revenue bond projects, utilities and more — June 16, 2026

The New Bern Board of Aldermen met for an all-day retreat on June 16, 2026, in the Stanley A. White Recreation Center at 601 Third Ave., New Bern, NC.
The board of aldermen talked about feral cats, potential $148 million municipal revenue bond projects, electric, water, wastewater, solid waste, public safety, parks and recreation, public works, development, IT; and received an update from the electric ad hoc committee and updates from department heads. They also talked about possibly disbanding the Municipal Service District Advisory Board and Community Development Advisory Committee; strategic planning; proposed ordinance updates; and several other projects.
Pictured above: Aldermen Trey Ferguson (Ward 1), Sharon Bryant (Ward 2), “Bobby” Aster (Ward 3), Lainy White (Ward 4), Barbara Best (Ward 5), Dana Outlaw (Ward 6), Mayor Jeffrey Odham, City Manager Foster Hughes, Assistant City Attorney Jamiee Bullock, Finance Director Kimberly Ostrom, and Budget Administrator Tanya Harms.
There was a lot to unpack. Stay tuned for more information.
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The board of aldermen were posed to adopt several ordinances amendments on Tuesday, but they were advised to hold a special meeting on June 19 at 8 a.m. in the second-floor courtroom at City Hall. They will consider adopting ordinance amendments for the Multi-Year Grants Fund, 2019 Electric Improvements Project Fund, 212 Kale Road Project Fund, Entitlement Cities CDBG Grant Fund, Drainage Improvements Project Fund, and the Hurricane Florence Fund, according to the meeting agenda and packet here. They will also consider adopting the final budget ordinance for FY 2026.
The video was not livestreamed. Video recordings are usually uploaded to City 3 TV, city’s Facebook page and/or YouTube channel.
Editor’s note: This article was corrected to reflect the special meeting will be held on June 19, not June 18 as initially reported.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.