City of New Bern launches A.I. chatbot

New Bern implements an AI chatbot to the city’s website.
Public Information Officer Colleen Roberts told the New Bern Board of Aldermen during the Jan. 7, 2026 retreat that the city has implemented an AI chatbot on its website and plans to add an AI search function with the newly redesigned website.
She said they have the ability to correct the chatbot’s answers. The chatbot may refer to an old document when it crawls the city’s site, like a former staff member’s name, so she has had to go in and correct names of department heads. She said there have been a couple of fixes, but most of them were correct.
She said they will implement an AI search function that will debut with the newly redesigned website. She said, “The current search we have on our website right now; you have to match the keyword in order for it to give you results.”
“An AI powered search is more intuitive that can kind of read what you’re looking for and give you more appropriate results for your request,” Colleen Roberts said.
New Bern AI Chatbot prompts users to, “Ask anything, and our AI chatbot will do it’s best to answer your question.” The chatbot says, “This feature utilizes AI, and the information provided may not be fully accurate. We recommend verifying it independently.”
The public information officer told NewBernNow.com that the city’s website developer, Revive, is working on the redesign that is estimated to cost $3,400 to implement the AI Search & AI Chatbot.
