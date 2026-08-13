City, local SAR and DAR chapters to host Patriot Square dedication and bear unveiling event

City of New Bern, New Bern Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, and Richard Dobbs Spaight Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will commemorate America’s 250th Anniversary with the Patriot Square project at the City Hall Flagpoles on Craven Street on August 21 at 1 p.m., according to a press release.
A press release from Project Manager Bob Ainsley said, “the Patriot Square Project offers a lasting tribute to the patriots, principles, and history that helped shape our nation.” The release said the project creates a meaningful public space honoring our community’s connection to the American Revolution and the founding of our country.
The public is invited to the event which will include the unveiling of a 10’ X 23’ engraved legacy brick pad site, “two new bear statues (Bear Town Bears), special remarks by local officials, patriotic songs by the Craven Community Chorus & a musket salute honoring America’s 250th anniversary.”
The project also includes a granite memorial bronze plaque commemorating the 1774 New Bern Resolves. The dedication of the plaque is planned for Nov. 16 or Dec. 15 “contingent on the raising of the balance of funds to place” it in the center of Patriot Square.
“The project will cost $49,000. Eighty-six percent of the cost to date has been raised from private tax-deductible donations and the donation of tax-deductible engraved legacy bricks from area patriotic citizens, organizations and businesses through the Bricks-R-Us Company,” the release said.
The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR.org) and the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R) are 501(c)(3) organizations “that honor our Revolutionary War patriot ancestors by promoting patriotism, serving our communities, and educating and inspiring future generations about the founding principles of our Country,” according to the release.
Ward 1 Alderman Trey Ferguson said, “I’m excited for the unveiling of the Patriot Square Project because it highlights New Bern’s important role in our nation’s founding, while adding another meaningful asset to our downtown. It’s a wonderful way to preserve our history and share it with future generations. I was glad to support this effort and partnership with the DAR and SAR.”
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.