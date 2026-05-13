Updated: City considers charging commercial vessels a fee to use docks to load and unload

City considers charging commercial vessels a fee to use city-owned waterfront docks to load and unload in New Bern.
The New Bern Board of Aldermen approved changes to the city’s ordinance during meeting on May 13, 2026 at City Hall in New Bern, NC.
Parks & Recreation Director Kari Greene-Warren asked the Board of Aldermen to approve changes to the ordinance on Waterways related to “Operation of boats in the vicinity of launching ramp” and “Temporary mooring at docking facilities.”
She said they’ve received requests for tour boats to be able to load and unload at the city’s docking facilities.
The updated ordinance states, “Overnight mooring at all public docks is prohibited, unless such overnight mooring is specifically included as part of a public assembly permit… “Commercial and working vessels, specifically including commercial fishing vessels, may not moor or otherwise use the public docking facilities at all. Portions of public docks may be licensed to owners of commercial tourist vessels or water taxis under such terms and conditions as may be established from time to time by the board of aldermen.”
The P & R director proposed an annual fee of $500 if they do offer a license for commercial vessels to use the docking facilities for unloading and loading.
City Attorney M. Scott Davis said they’ve had problems with dock builders having 18-wheelers show up with a crane, load their vessels, tie up the ramp, and damage property.
Aldermen Trey Ferguson (Ward 1), Sharon Bryant (Ward 2), “Bobby” Aster (Ward 3), Lainy White (Ward 4), Barbara Best (Ward 5) and Dana Outlaw (Ward 6) voted for a motion amend the ordinance (which can be found on page 351 of meeting packet). Mayor Jeffrey Odham (of Ward 6) also voted for the motion.
Meeting videos can be found on City 3 TV or on the city’s Facebook page and/or YouTube channel.
Editor’s note: The article has been updated to reflect the city has received requests for tour boats to be able to load and unload at the docking facilities.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.