Board of Aldermen — Sept. 9, 2025

City aldermen voted on a charter change motion, but it failed after mayor’s vote caused a tie.
The New Bern Board of Aldermen also approved several ordinances, received an update from the Police Department and addressed other items during a regular meeting on Sept. 9, 2025, at City Hall, 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC.
Petition of Citizens
David French said he was one of many Eastern North Carolinians who are still not back in their homes after Hurricane Florence due to the failure of the process to rebuild houses.
Suraya Bliss urged the Board of Aldermen and the public to get involved with the process to make incremental changes to the Historic Preservation Commission’s guidelines.
The aldermen voted on a motion to approve items on the consent agenda with Rick Prill (Ward 1), Hazel Royal (Ward 2), Robert “Bobby” Aster (Ward 3), Johnnie Ray Kinsey (Ward 4), Barbara Best (Ward 5) voted yes. The Ward 6 alderman seat was vacant. Mayor Jeffrey Odham (of Ward 6) also voted yes. The consent agenda included the following:
Street closures
Closure of the 700 block of Third Avenue for three hours on Sept. 19 for a ribbon cutting for the CarolinaEast Community Clinic.
Closure of South Front Street along Palace Point Commons from Eden to Metcalf Streets on Oct. 18 for seven hours for a Haunted Histories Gala.
Closure of the 200-300 blocks of Middle Street for Fun in the Sun Car Show on Oct. 18 for nine hours.
Closure of the 300 block of George Street, the 200-600 blocks of Pollock Street and 300 block of East Front Street for three and a half hours on Dec. 06, along with the 400-800 blocks of George Street for the New Bern Parks & Recreation Christmas Parade.
Closure of the 200 block of Pollock Street for 20 hours between Dec. 31, 2025, and Jan. 1, 2026 for a New Year’s Eve Celebration as well as the 300 block of Pollock Street, a portion of the 200 block of Craven Street and the 300 block of Craven Street for 12.5 hours.
Closure of the 400-800 blocks of George Street and the 400-600 blocks of Broad Street be closed for four hours on Jan. 24, 2026 for the Sudan Shriner’s annual winter ceremonial parade as well as the 200-300 blocks of Middle Street be closed seven hours and the southside (eastbound lane) of Broad Street to parking from 12 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade.
Closure of Union Point Park on May 1 for eight hours for the Super Kids Fun Run which was approved by Director of Parks and Recreation.
Closure of the 200 blocks of East Front and South Front Streets for 7 hours on May 2, for the Neuse River Bridge Run.
Upset Bid Process
A $2,500 bid was submitted to purchase of a vacant 0.116-acre parcel at 2204 Harford Ave., which the city and Craven County acquired through tax foreclosure in 2023.
A $3,000 bid was submitted to purchase a vacant 0.056-acre parcel at 827 Bloomfield St., which the city and county acquired through tax foreclosure in 2017.
A $3,785 bid was submitted to purchase a vacant parcel at Dunn and North Bern Streets – the former site of the Mary White Park.
Annexation of property into the city
DGT Ventures, LLC, asked the board to annex 10.68 acres at 4301 US Hwy 70 East but the owner doesn’t want to annex the property and was only making the request as required by a Water and Sewer Use Agreement. The owner plans to develop the property for a car dealership. A public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23, 2025.
Regular agenda
Update from the New Bern Police Department
Police Chief Patrick Gallagher presented the Police Department’s 2024 annual report. He said the department has seen a dramatic decrease in Part 1 violent crimes and property crimes that were reported to the FBI. He said they had eight homicides in 2021, but two of them were justifiable homicides, so they only had six murders. Their clearance rate is higher than the clearance rate in the state.
Land Use and Development
The aldermen approved several changes to the city’s zoning map.
After holding a public hearing aldermen Prill, Royal, Aster, Kinsey and Best approved a motion to adopt an ordinance to establish an initial zoning for 2.86-acres at 2960 Old Airport Road as Residential R-8 zoning district. Mayor Odham also voted for the motion. The property is north of the intersection of Old Airport Road and Brices Crossing Boulevard. In July, the board approved St. Bartholemew’s Anglican Catholic Church’s request to annex the parcel into the city.
The BOA unanimously approve a motion to adopt an ordinance to rezone 1.84-acres at 1700 Red Robin Lane from Industrial I-1 to a Commercial C-3 district after holding a public hearing where no one spoke. The mayor also voted yes. The property is located off Lowe’s Boulevard and is owned by New Bern Wash, LLC.
The director of Development Services, Jessica Rhue, said city staff were requesting that the Board of Aldermen consider establishing the initial zoning for 750 NC Hwy 55 West as R-20. Development Services, the Planning and Zoning Board and the city attorney recommended that the property be zoned as Residential R-20 as an R-10, R-10S or R-8 zoning district could potentially look like spot zoning.
Alderman Aster said he was in favor of the adding new homes, but he also wanted to take the advice of the director of Development Services, City Attorney or the P & Z Board and he didn’t think he ever voted for something the city attorney has told him not to vote for because it could put the city in a liable situation. He said everyone is recommending R-20.
After holding a public hearing and a lengthy discussion on possibly zoning the property as R-8, R-10, R-10 S or R-20, Mayor Odham recommended the aldermen table the item until after they establish initial zoning for property at 784 Hwy 55 West.
Aster asked if he needed it as a motion and Odham said yes. Aster said, “So moved.” Someone said second. Upon a roll call vote the mayor said “Okay, we will move on to item number 21.”
Director Rhue asked the board to consider establishing the initial zoning for 784 NC Hwy 55 West as R-20. She said although the lot is smaller than the minimum lot size, the P & Z Board “felt having the lot that was smaller because this already exists. So, it’s legal, non-conforming if this was done, then opening it up to the spot zoning that we’ve been discussing.”
The aldermen voted 4-1 to approve a motion to adopt an ordinance to establish initial zoning for the property as R-20 with aldermen Prill, Royal, Kinsey and Best voting in favor of the motion; Aster voted against the motion. Odham also voted against it.
Then the mayor said he couldn’t see how the board could decide other than to approve R-20 zoning for 750 NC Hwy 55 West since they decided to zone 784 NC Hwy 55 W as R-20.
Best said she was looking for the 750 NC Hwy 55 W property to be zoned R-10 so the applicant, Jimmie Dillahunt, could build four houses. Royal made a motion to reconsider their decision, which passed.
The aldermen the voted 4-1 to approve a motion to zone 784 NC Hwy 55 W as R-10. Alderman Prill voted against the motion. The mayor voted for the motion.
Rhue said the P & Z board voted 6-1 to recommend that the BOA deny Nasr Algardi’s request (on behalf of Mazen Algaradi) to rezone 0.248 acres at 2409 Oaks Road from R-6S to C-3. The property was annexed into the city in the 1990s and it was zoned R-6S. The board denied similar requests in 2019 and 2020. The Board of Aldermen unanimously voted on a motion to deny adopting an ordinance to rezone the property. The mayor also for the motion.
Solar energy
Director of Public Utilities Charles “Charlie” Bauschard told the aldermen that Schedule 60 is a credit that they give customers for the energy that solar customers are producing and putting back on the city’s distribution system. He said the energy credit on Schedule 60 falls short of the regulatory and consumer requirements. He said the new ordinance would make the Schedule 60 rate obsolete, but it wouldn’t be available to new customers.
He proposed that the board adopt Rider No. 2 which is a “new residential solar offering that better serves the consumer’s requirements as well as regulatory requirements.” He said the rider is limited to the first 100 customers.
The aldermen unanimously approved a motion to consider adopting an ordinance to amend the rate Schedule 60 and add Rider No. 2 for consumption of electricity. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Water and Sewer Use Agreement
The aldermen unanimously approved a motion to adopt a resolution approving a water and sewer use agreement with DGT Ventures, LLC for 4301 US Hwy 70 East. It was said the property owner plans to develop an automotive dealership on the property. The Ward 6 alderman seat was vacant. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Lease agreement
The board unanimously approved a motion to adopt a resolution approving a lease agreement with the Area Day Reporting Program for Youth for the property at 500 Fort Totten Dr. in New Bern. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Transportation
The aldermen unanimously approved a motion to adopt a resolution that authorized the execution of a contract with NCDOT for Section 5303 FTA Planning Funds. Alderman Best had left the room, which yielded an affirmative vote. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Sale of city owned properties
Zeb Hough, (then) executive director of the Redevelopment Commission, said the commission conducted a sealed bid process and “formally accepted the highest responsible bid in the amount of $60,000 from Katherine Lovick. The property will carry with it the necessary CDBG lean notes and covenants to ensure continuous qualified occupancy.” He asked the board to approve the sale.
The aldermen approved a motion to approve the Redevelopment Commission’s Sale of 911 Eubanks St. Alderman Kinsey and Best had left the room, which yielded affirmative votes. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Sometime in 2020, some elected officials were working on a plan to relocate structures to free up a place to build the new Stanley A. White Recreation Center. The board approved a motion to give the property to the Redevelopment Commission. In February 2021, the (then) director of Development Services told the Redevelopment Commission that (then) city manager asked him if they would be willing to accept the house at 602 Gaston Blvd. and move it off the property. He said the cost of moving it would come from the commission’s money. He said they would have to look into it, but he thought that Community Development Block Grant funds may be used to rehabilitate the house after it was moved.
The Redevelopment Commission hired contractors that moved and rehabbed the house with CDBG funds as previously reported here.
The RDC’s Housing Work Group said the house would be used as a rental property. The assistant city attorney told them in 2023 that they could not rent the property on a long-term basis in 2023.
In September, Hough told the aldermen that the property was appraised at $137,000 in 2025. Since CDBG funds were utilized for the move and rehabilitation, the house can only be sold to low- and moderate-income households and the bidder has to live in the house for no less than 20 years.
He also asked the aldermen to approve the commission’s sale of 821 West St. Sergio Arenas bid $6,375 to purchase the vacant 0.114-acre property. The tax value of the property is $8,500. The city acquired the property through tax foreclosure in 2019, and it was transferred to the Redevelopment Commission in March 2023. The aldermen unanimously voted on a motion to approve the sale. Kinsey was still out of the room, which yielded an affirmative vote. The mayor also voted for the motion.
City Manager Foster Hughes said Patricia Smith submitted an upset bid of $6,161 for the vacant 0.039-acre parcel. The city and county acquired the property through tax foreclosure in 2015. If sold, the city will receive $2,608 and the county will receive $3,552. The board unanimously voted on a motion to approve the sale. Alderman Kinsey was still out of the room, which yielded an affirmative vote. The mayor also voted for the motion.
The city manager said BCJ Development, LLC, submitted a bid of $2,700 for the vacant 0.062-acre residential parcel. The city and county acquired the parcel through tax foreclosure in 2005. If sold, the city will receive $1,669 and the county will receive $1,030. The aldermen unanimously voted on a motion to approve the sale of 1002 Sampson St. Kinsey was still out of the room, which yielded an affirmative vote. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Hughes said Victoria Clark submitted an upset bid of $2,700 for the vacant 0.078-acre residential parcel. The city and county acquired the property through tax foreclosure in 2013. If sold, the city will receive $2,686 and the county will receive $2,351. The BOA unanimously voted on a motion to approve the sale of 605 Second Ave. Alderman Kinsey was still out of the room, which yielded an affirmative vote. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Law enforcement
Police Chief Gallager asked the board to approve grant funds from the NC Governor’s Highway Safety Program for a law enforcement liaison and overtime. He said the monies will be utilized to “help educate and reduce reckless driving, speeding, and crashes and fatalities.” He said $20,000 will be used for overtime specific to New Bern and $30,000 will be used in the region.
The board unanimously voted on motions to approve the grant funding. Kinsey was still out of the room, which yielded an affirmative vote. The Ward 6 alderman seat was vacant. The mayor also voted for the motions.
Investment policy
The aldermen unanimously voted on a motion to approve an investment policy for public funds. The mayor also voted for the motion.
City streets
The BOA unanimously approved a motion to “accept ownership and maintenance responsibilities of Abbey Leigh Avenue, Bettye Gresham Lane, Clydesdale Court, Loretta Lane, Underwriter Lane and Weathersby Drive within the Lake View Development,” according to meeting minutes. The mayor also voted for the motion.
The aldermen unanimously approved a motion to adopt an ordinance that amended the city’s ordinances to add streets that were accepted in the Lake View Development. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Alderman Johnnie Ray Kinsey asked Public Works Director George Chiles if he looked at other areas that there may be shortcomings and thy can add sidewalks.
The Public Works director said, “Before we start announcing paving on a large scale, we’re going to wait on the bond referendum items because that will substantially change our course and how we plan our paving.”
Kinsey said, “So that would probably bring us more up to speed to catch up a pay the cycle that we can actually fall into.”
Director Chiles said, “$10 million should address a lot of roads.”
“So, that bond referendum is going to be something very important that we can count on looking at giving everyone a chance to participate,” Kinsey said.
The Public Works director said, “As far as the dollars will go on the linear footage that won’t address every road.”
Multi-Year Grants Fund
The board unanimously approved a motion to adopt an ordinance to change the Mult-Year Grants Fund to acknowledge $610 from the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, $50,000 from the NCGHSP and $4,399 from the NBPD Volunteer Group to purchase a trailer. The mayor also voted for the motion.
City manager report
The city manager provided information on the 9/11 ceremony, early voting for the October Municipal Election and bond meetings.
New Business
Alderman Prill said he thought the city would be better served if they reverted back to the original charter language where the mayor would only be a tie breaker versus voting on all matters.
He asked the aldermen to approve a resolution requesting the North Carolina General Assembly to introduce and secure passage local legislation to amend Article 2, Section 2.2 of the city charter to revert back to the original charter language that prohibits the mayor from voting except in the case to break a tie vote of the Board of Aldermen.
Alderman Kinsey seconded the motion and said he voted against the charter change when he first came on the board.
Prill revised his motion “to prepare a resolution for the next meeting for the board to consider changing the city charter to go back to the previous charter language where they mayor only votes on a tie vote of the Board of Aldermen.”
Mayor Odham debated the issue and after a lengthy discussion, he said, “Alderman Kinsey removed his second” and asked if anyone else wanted to second the motion.
Odham asked Prill if he would amend his motion to bring it back in December.
After more discussion, Rick Prill revised his motion to have staff bring back a resolution in two weeks that includes a provision that asks the newly elected board to consider changing the city charter to revert to the previous charter language where the mayor only votes in the instance of breaking a tie vote on matters before the board. Hazel Royal seconded it. The aldermen voted 3-2 to approve the motion. Aldermen Johnnie Ray Kinsey and Bobby Aster voted no. The Ward 6 alderman seat was vacant. Mayor Jeffrey Odham voted no, which caused the motion to fail.
Editor’s note: The city attorney has repeatedly said the presiding officer needed to hand the gavel over to the mayor pro tempore if the presiding officer becomes actively involved in debate. Since becoming mayor, Odham has actively participated in the debate but has yet to hand over the gavel. More information about the 2011 charter change can be found here.
Hazel Royal thanked her colleagues and members of the staff for their support regarding the passing of her sister.
She made a motion to give the city manager and city attorney direction to bring a draft ordinance at the next meeting to reduce the Redevelopment Commission’s terms of office from five years to three years, which would include limiting terms to two-back-to-back terms. She said it would align the RDC more closely with the terms of office with the other boards in the city. Alderman Prill seconded it. Aldermen Prill, Best and Royal voted to approve the motion. Aldermen Kinsey and Aster voted no. The mayor’s vote against the motion caused the motion to fail.
She made a motion to use “ARP funding” to provide sod at Henderson Park multi-purpose field at $20,000; to provide irrigation at Henderson Park multi-purpose field for $10,000; to provide a scoreboard at Henderson Park multi-purpose field for $10,000; and a scoreboard at Henderson Park baseball field for $6,000; and to allocate $10,000 to improve the aesthetics at the Evergreen Cemetery by replacing a fence there at the cemetery.” The aldermen unanimously voted on the motion. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Bobby Aster made a motion to use $3,000 in “ARP funding” to repair the roof of the old fireman’s museum building. The aldermen unanimously voted on the motion. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Aster said he was concerned about the three little homes on Walt Bellamy Drive that were built a year ago (with “ARP Enabled monies”) and aren’t occupied. He said, “I built those houses for someone to have a home.” he said.
Jeffrey Odham said he’s been in several meetings and accused an organization that manages vouchers for the Department of Housing and Urban Development of being the reason why the houses weren’t occupied because of power. NewBernNow.com contacted the mayor for an interview, but he declined.
Reginal “Reggie” Barner, the executive director of the Housing Authority of the City of New Bern (also known as New Bern Housing Authority) told us in September that the waiting list for housing vouchers could be opened up as early as December to Trent Court residents who were displaced due to Hurricane Florence.
Before the Housing Authority bought the houses from the city last year, Barner said they planned on borrowing money to purchase the houses and hoped they would be reimbursed by Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) funds.
During the NBHA Board of Commissioners meeting in November 2025, he reported that the Housing Authority needed to provide “full-blown plans and specs” for the redevelopment. The commissioners authorized Barner to contract with a lawyer/lobbyist for up to $90,000 to help them facilitate their goals.
We reached out the NBHA consultant/interim executive director in mid-November with questions and requested copies of records but have not received a response by press time.
Barbara Best asked the Public Works director for the status of a traffic light on Washington Post Road.
Public Works director George Chiles said, he didn’t have a date, but the agreement requires the developer “to install a signal at Olivia and Washington Post Road at the beginning of construction of the proposed town homes.”
“ARP Enabled Funds”
The city of New Bern received $6.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act grant funds in 2021. It was said that the city didn’t have a loss of revenue, but they weren’t required to show a loss.
The Board of Aldermen and the mayor voted on a motion to choose to use “the Standard Allowance – Replacement of Revenue Loss option – to reimburse the city for public safety salaries and benefits, according to City Manager Hughes. He said, it “relieved the general fund” and the board decided to set aside $6.7 million from the city’s General Fund to pay for miscellaneous projects.
The monies for the miscellaneous projects have been called “ARP Enabled Funds,” but in reality, it is money in the city’s General Fund and “Federal Regulations do not apply to the ARP Enabled Funds,” as previously reported here.
The $6.7 million was divvied up among each alderman of New Bern’s six wards. Since then, the 2018-22 and 2022-2025 aldermen have proposed several miscellaneous projects to be funded and most of them were approved by the board. The mayor chose what miscellaneous projects which were funded with “Ward 6 funds” between July 31, 2024, and October 2025 when the Ward 6 alderman seat was vacant.
