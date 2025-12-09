City aldermen – Oct. 14, 2025

City aldermen approved street closures, the purchase of police equipment, donations and expenses, engineer expenses for the relocation of electric lines; filled the vacant alderman seat, received public input and addressed other items.
Several topics discussed during the New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting on Oct 14. 23, 2025, at City Hall, 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC. The newly elected board will be seated Tuesday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.
The aldermen approved Alderman Royal’s motion to make appointments at the beginning of the meeting. Aldermen Rick Prill (Ward 1), Hazel Royal (Ward 2), “Bobby” Aster (Ward 3), Johnnie Ray Kinsey (Ward 4) and Barbara Best (Ward 5) voted yes. The Ward 6 alderman seat was vacant. Mayor Jeffrey Odham (of Ward 6) also voted yes.
The board approved Royal’s motion to appoint Dana Outlaw to fill the vacant Ward 6 seat until the newly elected board takes office in December, as reported here. The mayor also voted for the motion. Mayor Odham asked if the Outlaw was present about ten minutes into the meeting and Alderman Aster said, “he’s on the way.”
The aldermen approved Odham’s motion to appoint Alana Huber to the Historic Preservation Commission. The mayor also voted for the motion.
The BOA approved Alderman Best’s motion to appoint Mike Duffy to the Planning and Zoning Board. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Petition of Citizens
David French said he felt that he had been retaliated against by some state officials for speaking about his experience with the process to rebuild his house in New Bern’s historic district after Hurricane Florence. He asked the Board of Aldermen to work with Craven County officials to address the process to rebuild houses in historic districts in the state.
Ethel Sampson read a story about “Old Glory” — the US Flag.
A resident thanked the BOA for appointing an alderman to represent Ward 6. She said the city attorney advised the board in August 2024 that the appointment should have been made within two months and felt it was unfortunate that the ward went over 14 months without representation. She said moving forward, she believed that “delaying the resolution of important problems because of personal preferences is not a good way to lead” and said city leaders needed to compromise.
Another person said he was glad to see that the alderman seat was filled.
Consent Agenda
The aldermen unanimously approved items on the consent agenda. Alderman Best stepped out for a minute, which yielded a yes vote. The mayor also voted yes. The consent agenda items included:
Temporary street closures
Closure of 200-300 blocks of Middle Street and the 300-400 blocks of Pollock Street for seven hours on Nov. 28 for a Bear Merry Events’ Light Up the Season Beary Merry Christmas event.
Closure of 200-300 blocks of Middle Street, the 300-400 blocks of Pollock Street and the 200 block of Craven Street for three hours on Dec. 12 for Swiss Bear’s Christmas Live Window Display.
Closure of the 600 block of Pollock Street and the 300 block of George Street for nine hours on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 for Tryon Palace’s Candlelight Christmas Celebration as well as a block of South Front Street at Palace Point Commons for nine hours.
Closure of the 500 block of Metcalf Street for five hours for a block part on Oct. 18, 2025.
Annexation of property into the city
Michael J. Miller, Jr. asked to annex one acre of property at 3406 Old Airport Road into the city. A public hearing was set for Oct. 28.
Permanent closure of a city street
City staff asked for a public hearing to be held on the permanent closure of a terminus of E Street on Nov. 12.
Upset bids for city owned property
BCJ Development LLC submitted a $2,700 bid for the purchase of a vacant 0.063-acre parcel at 1016 Main Street, which was acquired by the county and city through tax foreclosure in 2015. The tax value was $5,400.
Chester Freeman submitted a $2,700 bid for the purchase of a vacant 0.069-acre parcel at 1039 Main Street, which was acquired by the county and city through tax foreclosure in 2024. The tax value was $5,400.
Freeman submitted a $2,400 bid for the purchase of a vacant 0.039-acre parcel at 1041 Main Street, which was acquired by the county and city through tax foreclosure in 2024. The tax value was $4,800.
Regular agenda
Wreaths Across America
Kevin Yates, the local coordinator for Wreaths Across America, presented information about the wreath-laying activities and ceremony scheduled for 12 p.m. on Dec. 13 at New Bern National Cemetery. He asked the city to provide an escort, busing services for volunteers to the cemetery as well as providing dumpsters for the disposal of wreaths in January. City Manager Foster Hughes said the city has provided the services in the past and asked the aldermen for direction and Bobby Aster said, “So moved” and the aldermen voted yes. The mayor also voted yes. Alderman Aster also asked the board if he could spend $1,000 in ‘ARP money to Wreaths Across America…for the purchase reefs for the local cemeteries, our veterans at local cemeteries.’ They voted yes.”
On Monday, Kevin Yates told NewBernNow.com the wreaths will arrive on Dec. 11. There will be a law enforcement/motorcycle procession from the Clarks Road Rest area to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, down MLK to Broad Street, to George Street, to the cemetery. The procession starts at 9 a.m. Viewing spots are Hwy 44/US70 overpass, Dairy Queen, Broad Street Fire Department and Crema Brew. Saturday, the ceremony starts at 12 p.m. Buses will assist with parking, the pick-up is at the former Ruth’s Chapel at Simmons St and Oaks Road. The buses run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The wreath retirement is Jan. 17 at 9 a.m.
Ward 6 alderman appointment
Dana Outlaw was sworn in and took the empty Ward 6 alderman seat that had been vacant since Bob Brinson resigned in July 2024.
Relocation of city-owned electric lines
New Bern’s electric utility owns and operates distribution facilities along Miller Boulevard in Havelock and is working with the North Carolina Department of Transportation to relocate lines due to construction between Lake Road and Outer Banks Drive. City of New Bern Department of Public Utilities Director Charles “Charlie” Bauschard proposed that the board approve an agreement between the city and NCDOT that would allow the city to be reimbursed for engineering expenses associated with relocating a portion of the electric distribution system. The cost was estimated at $166,548. He said he expected to return at a later date with another agreement to get reimbursed for construction activities as NCDOT moves forward with the project. The aldermen unanimously approved a motion that authorizes the mayor to execute the preliminary engineering agreement. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Sale of City owned property
The city manager said BCJ Development, LLC, submitted a bid of $1,500 for the purchase of a vacant 0.03 parcel at 408 Suttons Alley in October 2024. Bern Investment Group and Queen Street Development Corp. submitted the final bid of $9,500. The parcel was acquired through tax foreclosure in 2013. The aldermen unanimously adopted a motion to approve the sale. The mayor also voted for the motion. The city will receive $5,131 and the county will receive $4,368.
Law enforcement equipment
New Bern Chief of Police Patrick Gallagher proposed that the city renew a to renew a 5-year contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for body-worn and fleet cameras, software, tasers and video storage totaling $1,755,789. The aldermen unanimously approved a motion to renew the contract. The mayor also voted for the motion.
The aldermen also unanimously approved a motion amending the Multi-Year Fund to reflect $5,601 that was awarded to the New Bern Police Department Volunteer Group through the through a Bate Foundation grant to purchase underwater drone equipment. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Finance Officer Kimberly Ostrom presented information on several items related to finance.
Duffyfield Canal Restoration
The board unanimously approved a motion amending the Hazard Mitigation Plan Grant Project Fund to reflect a $367,500 grant from the NC Department of Environmental Quality for Resilient Coastal Communities. The funds will be used for the Duffyfield Canal Restoration Master Plan Project. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Donations and expenses
The BOA approved a motion that amended the General Fund to recognize $6,000 in donations and respective expenses to pay for holiday events from Beary Merry Events; $5,000 from the Craven County Independent Insurance Agents Association to buy two snow machines; and $2,689 from the NBPD Volunteer Group for evidence storage containers. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Foster Hughes congratulated winners of the election Trey Ferguson, Sharon Bryant, Bobby Aster, Barbara Best and Dana Outlaw for winning the October Municipal Election and noted information for the Runoff Election on Nov. 4. He said the bond referendums passed and announced miscellaneous events.
New Business
The BOA approved Hazel Royal’s motion to spend $1,334 of Ward 2 “ARPA fund” be used to continue building restrooms and a concession stand at Henderson Park. The mayor also voted for the motion. The city received $6.7 million in American Rescue Plan Funds and the Board of Aldermen, and mayor voted in 2021-2022 to reimburse the city for public safety salaries and benefits. The city manager said, it “relieved the general fund” and the board decided to set aside $6.7 million from the city’s General Fund to pay for miscellaneous projects. “Federal Regulations do not apply to the ARP Enabled Funds,” as previously reported here.
Alderman Aster made similar statements to the ones he made on Sept. 9 about the “small houses.” He was referring to houses that the aldermen allocated $547,000 of city funds to the Redevelopment Commission to build. The houses were sold to the Housing Authority of the City of New Bern in December 2024. NewBernNow.com has not been able to verify Aster’s claims.
Aldermen thanked city staff for storm preparation and cleanup.
The full meeting agenda, packet and minutes can be found here. Videos of most meetings can be found on the city’s Facebook page, City 3 TV, and YouTube channel.
Related news
The next Board of Aldermen meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2025 in the second-floor courtroom in City Hall, 300 Pollock St. in New Bern.
The current aldermen will consider a number of items, including authorizing the disposition of a retired service animal; approving General Warranty Deeds between the city and Habitat for Humanity of Craven County for houses on Hartford Avenue and Aycock Avenue; making several appointments to city boards; and receive the city manager’s report.
The newly elected officials will be sworn in tonight. Their meeting agenda includes Petition of Citizens; initiating the upset bid process for 1108 La Grange St., 1103 Biddle St., 1131 H St. and 830 Eubanks St.; calling a public hearing on Jan. 13 on the rezoning of 507 Contentnea Ave.; closing streets for Vision Forward’s Black History Parade; the appointment of the mayor pro tempore; and consider calling a board retreat on Jan. 7 at 8:30 a.m. at the New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce.
The full meeting agenda, packet and minutes can be found here.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.