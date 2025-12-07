Updated: Board of Aldermen — Sept. 23, 2025

The city aldermen approved street closures, annexation, water and sewer use agreement and spending of so called “ARP Enabled Funds.” They also accepted a grant, made appointments, received a report on economic development and discussed other items.
The New Bern Board of Aldermen approved several items during a regular meeting on Sept. 23, 2025, at City Hall, 300 Pollock St. in New Bern, NC.
The aldermen approved items on the consent agenda with Aldermen Rick Prill (Ward 1), Hazel Royal (Ward 2), Barbara Best (Ward 5) voting yes. Aldermen “Bobby” Aster (Ward 3) and Johnnie Ray Kinsey (Ward 4) weren’t present. The Ward 6 alderman seat was vacant. Mayor Jeffrey Odham (of Ward 6) also voted yes. The items included:
Street closures
Closure of the 200-300 blocks of Middle Street, 300-400 blocks of Pollock Street and the 200 block of Craven Street for four hours on Oct. 25 for a Bear Merry Events’ Beary Not-So Scary event.
Closure of the 800 block of Green Street between Main and Ceder Streets four hours on Oct. 18 for the Guildfield Missionary Baptist Church Fun Day.
Upset bids
A $5,400 bid was submitted for purchase a vacant 0.06-acre parcel at 841 Pavie Ave., which was acquired by the county and city through tax foreclosure in 2019.
A $6,000 bid was submitted for the purchase of a vacant 0.116-acre parcel at 841 Bloomfield Street, which was acquired by the county and city through tax foreclosure in 2006.
Alderman Kinsey arrived after the consent agenda was approved.
Regular agenda
Lease of city owned property
The founder of the Children’s Museum of New Bern and a board member of the We Can Be Association asked the aldermen to consider leasing property at 408 Hancock St. so they can use it as a children’s museum and related activities for $1 a year for five years, as previously reported here.
Economic development
The director of Craven 100 Alliance, Jeff Wood, gave a presentation on economic development projects and initiatives. He said the alliance received about $1 million in grants for infrastructure in the industrial park. He said they have undertaken 23 projects with 19 companies, which generated over 1,400 jobs and $175 million in private sector investment. He said BSH will be closing their repair and maintenance operation facility in Tennessee and relocating the positions to New Bern. Chatsworth is expanding its operations. A private developer leased land along the runway for aerospace facilities, which was said to be a multimillion-dollar investment over 10 years.
Finance
The city applied for and received a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
Annexation of property into the city
The aldermen approved a motion to approve DGT Ventures, LLC request to annex 10.68 acres at 4301 US Hwy 70 East into the city. The request was made as required by a Water and Sewer Use Agreement. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Water and Sewer Use Agreement
The board approved Michael Jay Miller, Jr.’s request to connect property at 3406 Old Airport Road, which was outside of the city’s limits, to New Bern’s water and sewer systems so the owner could build a house. The average water and sewer demand was estimated at 360 gallons per day. The mayor also voted for the motion.
NC Department of Environmental Quality grant
The BOA approved a motion that authorized the execution of a Resilient Coastal Communities grant contract for the Duffyfield Canal Restoration Master Plan Project in the amount of $367,500. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Appointments
The aldermen unanimously approved the mayor’s motion to reappoint Brad Jefferson to the Planning and Zoning Board. The mayor also voted for the motion.
The Board of Aldermen unanimously voted via ballot to appoint Reggie Jones and Kurtis Stewart to the Redevelopment Commission The mayor also voted for the individuals.
City manager report
City Manager Foster Hughes announced dates and times for the election, meetings, events and a street closure. He also said the Parks and Recreation department received its third national accreditation.
New business
The aldermen approved Barbara Best’s motion to take $101,220 from Ward 5’s North Hills stormwater project and add it to the Ward 5 paving project. The mayor also voted for the motion.
The alderman was referring to a pot of money that the city has been calling “ARP Enabled Funds.” Federal Regulations do not apply to the ARP Enabled Funds, as the money is not ARP Funds — it’s money from the city’s General Fund, as previously reported here.
The BOA approved Bobby Aster’s motion to spend up to $140,000 in Ward 3 “ARPA funds” for miscellaneous signage for a bathroom facility at the fishing pier. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Jeffrey Odham said he wanted to allocate $1,000 of Ward 6 “ARPA funding” for miscellaneous signage. Johnnie Ray Kinsey made the motion which carried unanimously. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Meeting minutes and agendas can be found here. Videos of most meetings can be found on the city’s Facebook page, City 3 TV, and YouTube channel.
Editor’s note: Article updated to correct a typographic error.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.