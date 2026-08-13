Call for Artists: Mum’s the Word

Craven Arts Council & Gallery hosts exhibition and competition associated with Mumfest, according to a press release.
Office Manager Morgan Tripp said in a press release, “The Craven Arts Council & Gallery is proud to present Mum’s the Word for the month of October” at 313 Middle St. in New Bern, NC. CAC&G is seeking both adult and youth art submissions for this exhibition, all featuring chrysanthemums, with one work to be judged and selected for the 2027 Mumfest logo with a cash prize.”
They will host a reception during the October ArtWalk from 5-8 p.m. on October 10, 2026, at the Bank of the Arts.
“New Bern’s annual Mumfest brings thousands of visitors to the downtown area for fun, shopping, and entertainment. As part of the festival, Craven Arts Council & Gallery hosts Mum’s the Word, an art exhibition and contest to select artwork for the next year’s Mumfest. The winner will receive a cash prize, and their piece will be featured on t-shirts, bags, banners, and other promotional items for the 2027 Mumfest celebration. Beginning and experienced artists of all ages can enter the competition, including a youth category for anyone under the age of 18. Artwork must feature chrysanthemums in some way and all works submitted are required to register their pieces online at www.cravenarts.org and drop off the work to Bank of the Arts on October 2 and 3 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Entries cannot exceed 24” in any direction and may not feature any text or numbers. The event is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.,” the release said.
Mumfest, a city of New Bern sponsored event produced by Swiss Bear event, will on held on Oct. 11-12. Visit mumfest.com for more information.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.