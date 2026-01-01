Board of Aldermen takes final action before new members seated — Dec. 9, 2025

Aldermen approve retirement of police K-9, general warranty deeds and appointments; learn outcome of zoning issue; and make outgoing comments.
New Bern Board of Aldermen makes last minute approvals before sine die adjournment on Dec. 9, 2025 at City Hall in New Bern, NC.
K-9 Freddy retires
New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallager said K-9 Fredy has served the police department since 2019 and assisted his handler, Master Police Officer Geoffrey Fulton, with patrol tracking, narcotic detection and criminal apprehension and he participated in several events. K-9 Freddy became medically unfit due to a buildup of fluid around his heart and lungs. The chief asked the board to accept a resolution that allows the police dog to retire and become the property and household pet of Officer Fulton and his family. The aldermen approved a motion to adopt the solution with Trey Ferguson (Ward 1), Hazel Royal (Ward 2), “Bobby” Aster (Ward 3), Barbara Best (Ward 5) and Dana Outlaw (Ward 6) voting yes. Alderman Johnnie Ray Kinsey (Ward 4) was absent. Mayor Jeffrey Odham (of Ward 6) also voted yes.
General warranty deeds
New Bern conveyed properties at 2202 Hartford Ave., 2308 Aycock Ave. 2606 Aycock Ave. in Ward 2 to Habitat for Humanity of Craven County on Sept. 24, 2019 for the purpose of developing affordable housing for low and moderate-income families. Since then, Habitat has constructed houses on the properties and intends to transfer them to buyers.
The aldermen approved a motion to adopt resolutions approving general warranty deeds between Monica Perry, Habitat for Humanity and the city for 2202 Hartford Ave.; Billy Ray Murray, Jr. and Corenthia Murray, Habitat and the city for 2308 Aycock Ave.; and Phronda Molden, the city and Habitat for 2602 Aycock Ave. The mayor also voted on the motion.
Appointments
Alderman Aster made a motion to recommend Phil Hedrick to the Redevelopment Commission. He said he’s a builder and contractor and they just lost a contractor on the board. Alderman Outlaw seconded the motion.
Alderman Royal asked if the application was submitted and Mayor Odham said, “I believe Miss Clerk, he was in the package you sent us the last time we had some?” City Clerk Brenda Blanco said, “That’s correct.” The mayor called a voice vote, then announced that Hedrick was appointed.
Dana Outlaw made a motion to appoint Trey Ferguson to the library board and Bobby Aster seconded it. The mayor called a voice vote, then announced Ferguson’s appointment.
Land use
City Manager Foster Hughes said the board held a public hearing on Nov. 25 and considered a request to rezone the parcel at 3328 Neuse Blvd. The item was tabled to allow staff to meet with the city attorneys to investigate the option of a zoning permit, as reported here. He said it was determined that a rezoning wasn’t necessary, and the applicant withdrew the request.
Outgoing aldermen comments
Trey Ferguson thanked the board for their support and said, “I look forward to building on the progress that’s already underway and continuing the work for serving our community with integrity and collaboration.”
Hazel Royal said the citizens are the greatest resource of any city. She said she has been active in the grassroots movement for 40 years and will continue to remain passionate about improving the quality of life everyone. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of New Bern as alderman. I wholeheartedly believe that every voice has value and every citizen not only has the right to be heard but deserves to be heard. That belief is the underlying principle that guides my decisions.”
She said she prays that the incoming board will adhere to the five goals that the board established. She said one goal was that they will operate in excellence by fostering transparency. Another goal they said was that they “will promote a welcoming community by prioritizing community well-being and inclusivity.”
“We said we will provide community engagement by increasing resident involvement and connection with local government,” she said.
Alderman Royal said, “If this incoming board will practice what they preach, then our tagline will be realized — Everything comes together here.”
She also thanked board members.
Bobby Aster thanked Rick Pill, Hazel Royal and Johnny Ray Kinsey for their service.
Barbara Best said it had been her pleasure to serve with the board. She said she appreciated every citizen of the city because the board works for all citizens, not just in their prospective wards. She said the staff are extraordinary and outstanding and thanked them for their hard work.
Dana Outlaw said it’s been a pleasure to work with the board, and he looks forward to working with the incoming board.
Meeting videos are available City 3 TV, the city’s Facebook page and the city’s YouTube channel.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.