Board of Aldermen meeting – Oct. 28, 2025

Annexation of property into the city. Updated MOU between New Bern and U.S. Marshals Service. 2026 Board of Aldermen meeting schedule.
The New Bern Board of Aldermen approved an updated MOU, a new meeting schedule and other things during the Oct. 28, 2025 meeting at City Hall in New Bern, NC.
Consent Agenda
The aldermen approved items on the consent agenda with Rick Prill (Ward 1), Hazel Royal (Ward 2), “Bobby” Aster (Ward 3), Johnnie Ray Kinsey (Ward 4) and Dana Outlaw (Ward 6) voting yes. Alderman Barbara Best (Ward 5) was absent. Mayor Jeffrey Odham (of Ward 6) also voted yes. The mayor also voted yes. Items included a 2026 holiday schedule that observes 12 dates and a personal observance day; calling a public hearing on Nov. 12 to rezone two properties at 207 South Glenburnie Road from an Industrial I-1 district to a Residential R-10S district; and the Oct. 14, 2025 draft meeting minutes.
Annexation of property into the city
After holding a public hearing where no one spoke, the aldermen approved a motion to approve Michael J. Miller, Jr.’s request to annex one acre at 3406 Old Airport Road into the city. The mayor also voted for the motion.
2026 Board of Aldermen Schedule
Prior to October 2024, the Board of Aldermen held regular meetings on the first and fourth Tuesday of every month, with the exception of one meeting in December. They also held various work sessions and special meetings throughout the year. Last year, City Manager Foster Hughes said some neighboring cities took a break during the summer months and only held one regular meeting once a month during the months of May, June, July and August and December. The aldermen approved a motion to hold two regular meetings a month in January, February, March, April, September, October and November and one regular meeting in May, June, July, August and December. The Ward 6 seat was vacant after Bob Brinson resigned in July 2024. The mayor also voted for the motion.
On Oct. 28, 2025, the city manager presented three choices for their 2026 meeting schedule that included one option with two regular meetings each month except for one in December; another option with two regular meetings each month in January, February, March and April, one regular meeting each month in May, June, July and August with a work session in May, two meetings a month in September, October and November and one meeting a month in December; and a third option with one regular meeting a month, as reported here.
Alderman Prill made a motion to approve the schedule. Mayor Odham said, “The option with one meeting during the summer months” and City Manager Foster Hughes added “The one meeting a month with the two in April?”
The meeting minutes say, “Prill made a motion to approve the Board of Aldermen meeting roster with one meeting a month except for two in April.” The minutes don’t mention the city manager’s or mayor’s statements.
After the meeting, NewBernNow.com asked Rick Prill to clarify which schedule he thought the mayor was referring to. He said, “If memory serves me, I thought what we were voting on was a schedule that had only one meeting scheduled during the summer months, as we did in 2025.”
We asked the aldermen, city manager and mayor in November to clarify the motion, but they did not respond by press time.
In September, NewBernNow.com asked each candidate who was running for alderman, “How often do you think the Board of Aldermen should meet?” All of the newly elected aldermen except Alderman Aster responded to the question and said the aldermen should meet at least twice a month, as reported here.
The 2026 meeting schedule on the city’s website shows one regular meeting a month except for April. The aldermen will hold a retreat on Jan. 7, 2026, according to the meeting schedule.
“The City Charter provides for regular meetings to be held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month,” according to meeting minutes.
Law enforcement
New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher said the Police Department entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with U.S. Marshals Service in 2018 where the department provides one police officer to the Marshals Task Force. He said the department benefited from the relationship.
He said the Marshals Service is asking the city to renew the MOU with new terms including body camera usage, handling confidential informants and a requirement for no knock search warrants. He asked the aldermen to allow him, the city manager and the mayor to enter into a new MOU.
Alderman Hazel Royal asked Chief Gallagher to provide more information about the no-knock warrants.
The chief said a no-knock search warrant means that the law enforcement entity that has the warrant in hand can force entry into a dwelling or a residence without making notice. He said it was a very dangerous situation and it’s one that’s a rarity in their profession, but “oftentimes they result in very bad outcomes.” He said most agencies have policies that restrict serving a no-knock warrant.
The aldermen approved a motion to authorize the execution of the MOU. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Appointments
The aldermen approved a motion to reappoint Dona Baker, Dr. Steve Stelma and Dr. Bobbi Kotrba to the Dangerous Dog Board.
Alderman Prill made a motion to adopt a resolution authorizing the execution of a memorandum of understanding with the US Marshal’ s Service, seconded by Alderman Aster. Upon a roll- call vote, the motion carried unanimously 6-0.
City manager report
Foster Hughes announced the dates of early voting for the runoff election for the mayoral and alderman of Ward 4 races.
New business
Alderman Prill announced his resignation, as reported here.
The mayor called out to Trey Ferguson (winner of the October election), who was in the audience, if he was interested in filling the ward seat early and Ferguson said he would if that’s what the Board of Aldermen wanted. Prill was asked if he would submit a formal letter of resignation and he said he would.
The mayor asked the aldermen if they wanted to make a motion to put an item to make an appointment for the Ward 1 alderman vacancy at the beginning of the next meeting agenda. Kinsey said, “So moved” and Aster said “Second.” The aldermen approved the motion. The mayor also voted for the motion.
Alderman Royal thanked Prill for his service and said he has done an excellent job.
Alderman Outlaw said Alderman Prill did a good job and wished him the best in his future endeavors.
Mayor Odham said there was a potential for SNAP benefits to be put hold as of Nov. 1 and asked if the board was interested in participating in any form. He said some cities were doing food drives and some were partnering with nonprofits who are already in business to do it. He said he wanted to put it on their radar.
Alderman Royal said she thought it would be helpful to create a list of local resources that were available to citizens and make it available on the city’s website.
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.