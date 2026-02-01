Big snow in Craven County

Eighteen inches of snow fell in parts of Craven County, according to official totals.
Most cities and towns in Craven County received over 12 inches of snow in a 24-hour period, according to the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City, NC on Feb. 1, 2026.
Snow began to fall in the late morning/early afternoon on Jan. 31, and continued into Sunday morning, as reported here.
The NWS Newport/Morehead City office reported the following totals on Feb. 1:
-James City: 18.5 inches at 7 a.m.
-E James City: 17.5 inches at 11 a.m.
-SSE Minnesott Beach: 16 inches at 10:49 a.m.
-Trent Woods: 15.5 inches at 6 a.m.
-New Bern: 15 inches at 9:18 a.m.
-Bridgeton: 14.2 inches at 9:09 a.m.
-ENE Trent Woods: 14 inches at 6:29 a.m.
-NNW Riverdale: 14 inches at 8:04 a.m.
-Vanceboro: 14 inches at 11:20 a.m.
-Riverdale: 13.5 inches at 9:52 a.m.
-NNE New Bern: 13 inches at 7:00 a.m.
-WNW Trent Woods: 13 inches at 7:25 a.m.
-Havelock: 12.2 inches at 8:00 a.m.
Closings:
Craven County Government facilities will close on Feb. 3 for all non-essential personnel. Essential services, including law enforcement and first responders, will remain operational. Craven County Solid Waste Convenience Centers will be closed; curbside trash and recycling service will be suspended; all county parks, programs, and facilities will be closed; all general county services will be suspended; The Craven Area Rural Transit System (CARTS) will not operate; and Senior Services Meals will not operate on Feb. 3. Call 911 if you need emergency assistance, according to a press release.
City of New Bern offices will be closed on Feb 3. “Any public meetings, programs or other activities scheduled for Monday are cancelled. Only staff deemed essential for emergency operations are required to report,” according to a social media post.
CarolinaEast Health System announced on social media that the CarolinaEast Physician Offices, Diagnostic Center, the Surgery Center and Cancer Center will be closed through Feb 3, and elective procedures will be rescheduled.
Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point will be closed on Feb. 3. “No patient services will be available that day.”
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport is open. “Please confirm flight status with your airline due to ongoing regional disruptions,” as noted on their Facebook page.
Craven County Schools will be closed for students and staff on Feb. 2, according to a press release from CCS. “The district will observe a remote (asynchronous) learning day for all students and staff. Students will complete assignments independently, and there will be no live instruction” on Feb. 3.
“Craven Community College will remain closed through Feb. 3, due to winter weather and dangerous driving conditions. This closure has the potential to extend further into the week if conditions do not improve,” according to a press release from CCC.
Pamlico Community College will be closed through Feb. 3 due to the effects of the snowstorm, according to a press release from PCC.
Editor’s note: Article updated at 6:50 p.m. on Feb. 2.
By Wendy Card, Editor. Send an email with questions or comments.