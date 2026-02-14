Big blue kiosk

One of two kiosks installed in New Bern.
The city of New Bern Municipal Service District Advisory Committee recommended that the New Bern Board of Aldermen approve the purchase of two digital kiosks with MSD tax dollars in May 2025 and the BOA approved a resolution to allow the Advisory Committee to move forward with a plan to add two digital kiosks to entrance to Bear Plaza and the Craven Street parking lot on June 10, 2025, as reported here.
The proposal in the meeting packet noted, “Promote the very best of New Bern! Cornerstone Kiosk offers an elegant showcase for the information you wish to share. Choosing a prominent location will allow the kiosk to become a focal point and it can serve as your towns branding ambassador.”
Each kiosk costs $31,000, not including tax. Each unit is 52”x52”x96,” according to information in the meeting packet.
In November, City Manager Foster Hughes told the MSD Advisory Committee that one kiosk will be installed at Bear Plaza, and one will be at Union Point Park on a temporary basis. He said the city will be partnering with Swiss Bear and the Craven County Tourism Development Authority on the project. One kiosk was installed on Feb. 11.
City of New Bern installed a digital kiosk at the entrance to Bear Plaza on Feb. 11, 2026. Two sides of the unit have a picture with a QR code directing visitors to visitnewbern.com and one side shows a map of businesses, churches, government buildings, nonprofits and other places in the downtown area.
By Wendy Card. Send an email with questions or comments.