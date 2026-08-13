Local shop event to benefit area high school art programs, according to a press release from Shop Class.
The release said, “Shop Class New Bern is proud to announce their annual Belt Sander Drag Race on September 20, 2026 from 1-4 p.m. at their facility located at 406 Guion St. This event features local wood workers, craftsmen, and the public, racing their belt sanders down a 35’ track to compete for trophies and glory. Entry to the event for racers and the public is $5 per person, with money raised benefiting local high school art programs.”
“Belt sander racing features two belt sanders in parallel wooden tracks, powered by a common switch. Each heat begins with the flip of a switch, sending the sanders racing down the track in a flurry of saw dust, with a winner declared for each round in a double elimination style bracket. Shop Class New Bern’s event features a Stock and Modified division and is run in accordance with International Belt Sander Drag Racer Association rules and regulations. There is also a People’s Choice Award for Best Decorated, open to sanders from both divisions.”
“Racers can find rules and regulations at www.shopclass-nb.com. Racers must register their sander for inspection by 12:45pm. Shop Class also offers sponsorships to local businesses for the event.”
“The event will also host a food truck, live music, Brewery 99 beer tent, and a raffle of various prizes. Gates open at noon, and races continue until all heats have been decided. Entry to the event is $5 for racers and the public. All funds raised go to benefit the art programs at New Bern High School.’
By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.