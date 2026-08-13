Belt Sander Drag Race

Belt Sander Drag Race at Shop Class in New Bern, NC. (Courtesy Shop Class)
Belt Sander Drag Race at Shop Class in New Bern, NC. (Courtesy Shop Class)

Local shop event to benefit area high school art programs, according to a press release from Shop Class.

The release said, “Shop Class New Bern is proud to announce their annual Belt Sander Drag Race on September 20, 2026 from 1-4 p.m. at their facility located at 406 Guion St. This event features local wood workers, craftsmen, and the public, racing their belt sanders down a 35’ track to compete for trophies and glory. Entry to the event for racers and the public is $5 per person, with money raised benefiting local high school art programs.”

“Belt sander racing features two belt sanders in parallel wooden tracks, powered by a common switch. Each heat begins with the flip of a switch, sending the sanders racing down the track in a flurry of saw dust, with a winner declared for each round in a double elimination style bracket. Shop Class New Bern’s event features a Stock and Modified division and is run in accordance with International Belt Sander Drag Racer Association rules and regulations. There is also a People’s Choice Award for Best Decorated, open to sanders from both divisions.”

“Racers can find rules and regulations at www.shopclass-nb.com. Racers must register their sander for inspection by 12:45pm. Shop Class also offers sponsorships to local businesses for the event.”

“The event will also host a food truck, live music, Brewery 99 beer tent, and a raffle of various prizes. Gates open at noon, and races continue until all heats have been decided. Entry to the event is $5 for racers and the public. All funds raised go to benefit the art programs at New Bern High School.’

By Wendy Card, editor. Send an email with questions or comments.