Unofficial elections results are in for New Bern

Over 25 percent of the registered voters cast their ballots for candidates running for the mayor and city council, known locally as the Board of Aldermen in New Bern, NC, according to unofficial results on the NC State Board of Elections website.
A candidate needs 50 percent of the vote plus one vote to be declared the winner.
Unofficial election results on the NC State Board of Elections website show:
Mayoral candidates
Jeffrey Odham (incumbent) received 49.01 percent, Holly Raby received 2,603 votes at 41.53 percent, Scott Andrew received 408 votes at 6.51 percent and Gregory Ryan Fahy received 164 at 2.62% of the votes.
New Bern’s City Council, known locally as the Board of Aldermen
Ward 1 Alderman: Trey Ferguson received 805 votes at 60.07 percent, Alana Huber received 34.48 percent, Bernard W. White received 72 votes at 5.37 percent and one person voted for a write in at 0.07 percent.
Ward 2 Alderman: Sharon Bryant received 280 votes, Debby Seymore received 381 and two people voted for write in candidates.
Ward 3 Alderman: Bobby Aster (incumbent) received 1,118 votes and 31 people voted for a write in candidate at 2.07 percent.
Ward 4 Alderman: Lainey White received 324 votes with 40.20 percent of the vote; Johnnie Ray Kinsey (incumbent) received 34.42 percent with 34.24 percent of the vote; Nadine Buchanan with 202 percent at 25.06 percent of the vote and four people voted for a write in candidate with 0.50 percent of the vote.
Ward 5 Alderman: Barbara Best (incumbent) received 418 votes with 64.91 percent; Manny Ruiz received 223 votes with 34.63 percent and three people voted for a write in candidate with 0.47 percent of the vote
Ward 6 Alderman: Dana Edwards Outlaw received 817 votes with 64.89 percent of the vote; Nat McKeller Crosby received 437 votes with 34.71 percent of the vote and five people voted for a write in candidate with 0.40 percent of the vote.
Canvassing is the next step in the process. Find out more here.
