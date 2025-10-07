It’s Election Day in New Bern

It’s Election Day, and voters in New Bern will decide who will run the city.
Election Day is Tuesday, October 7, 2025 for City of New Bern Municipal Elections for mayor and aldermen. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. and until 7:30 p.m. at various polling places in the city. Find your election day polling place here.
A valid photo ID is required to vote.
Voters will be to be asked to choose a mayor and an alderman. Voters can also decide whether or not they want the city to borrow $24 million to fund streets and sidewalks, parks and recreation and stormwater by issuing general obligation bonds. If approved, property owners could see additional taxes on their property for 20 years to pay back the principal and interest of the bonds. The amount of interest on $24 million bonds is estimated at $13.4 million.
Sample ballots can be found on the NC State Board of Elections website.
For more information, visit the Craven County Board of Elections website.
